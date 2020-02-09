Game Preview: Pacers vs Nets

Matchup

It's been a struggle for the Pacers recently, but they are hoping to get back into the win column on Monday night, when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time this season.

Indiana (31-22) has dropped five straight games, including four in a row at home. All five defeats have come in tight contests not decided until the final minutes, but the Blue & Gold have struggled with their late-game execution. In fact, the Pacers have been outscored in the fourth quarter in all five losses.

On the bright side, the Pacers should finally debut their long-awaited starting lineup against Brooklyn. All-Star guard Victor Oladipo returned from a year-long absence on Jan. 29 and moved into the starting lineup on Feb. 5 in Toronto, but small forward T.J. Warren was out with a concussion. Warren was back on the court for Saturday's loss to New Orleans, but Oladipo was held out of that contest to allow his body to recover on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Nets (23-28) are under .500, but still are in comfortable playoff position at seventh place in the Eastern Conference — one spot behind the Pacers and 4.5 games up on ninth-place Washington.

Brooklyn is led by guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who has stepped into a lead role while Kyrie Irving has missed 31 games this season. Dinwiddie is averaging 21 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Wings Caris LeVert (15.2 points and 3.6 assists) and Joe Harris (13.7 points on 40.4 percent 3-point shooting) also play a major role in Brooklyn's offensive attack.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Nets: PG - Spencer Dinwiddie, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Joe Harris, PF - Taurean Prince, C - Jarrett Allen

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Nets: : Kevin Durant - out (right Achilles rehab), Kyrie Irving - out (right knee sprain)

Last Meeting

November 18, 2019: Despite a rash of injuries, the Pacers cruised to a 115-86 win in Brooklyn.

With top two point guards Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. McConnell out, Aaron Holiday got the start and racked up 24 points, six rebounds, and 13 assists. His brother Justin, starting at shooting guard in place of Jeremy Lamb, added 20 points while going 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

"They've been playing with a lot of confidence," Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis said of the Holiday brothers. "Teams are doubling us so we're just kicking it out to open shooters and they're knocking shots down with confidence and that's really good for us. And teams have to decide if they want to double or give up threes."

Two-way guard Naz Mitrou-Long also came up big, tallying 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 28 points, five boards, and eight assists. Garrett Temple and Jarrett Allen were the only other Nets to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points apiece.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won 11 of their last 12 meetings against the Nets, including two games in Brooklyn earlier this fall.

After Monday, the Nets visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse once more on April 3.

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Nets forward Joe Harris were teammates at the University of Virginia from 2011-14.

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)

