Game Preview: Pacers at Nets

Last Updated: Dec. 20 at 11:35 AM ET

Matchup

The Pacers are the only team in the NBA to not lose three consecutive games during 2018, but for the eighth time, that impressive stat will be put to the test.

Over the last few seasons, games against the Nets have typically been penciled in as wins on the schedule, with the Pacers (20-12) currently on a seven-game win streak against Brooklyn.

But after some early-season struggles after losing rising star Caris LeVert to an ankle injury, the Nets (15-18) have been resurgent, currently riding an NBA-best seven-game winning streak into their matchup with the Pacers on Friday night.

Indiana, on the other hand, has suffered two straight defeats on the heels of a seven game winning streak, both of which had their own variety of heartbreak.

On Tuesday, it was a tip-in at the buzzer from Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr that snapped the Pacers' streak. One day later, a season-low 11-point fourth quarter ended up costing the Pacers a chance to eek out a victory against the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors.

"You have to execute down the stretch offensively and protect the basketball, certainly get an attempt at the rim or at the basket and defensively you have to get stops," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after his team committed 23 turnovers in the gut-wrenching defeat.

Over Brooklyn's seven game win streak, the Nets have posted one of the best offenses in the NBA, scoring 115.9 points per 100 possessions. Over the same stretch, Brooklyn has done a majority of its damage from deep, making 39.5 percent of their looks from deep — the second-highest mark in the NBA over that span.

Even with an offense currently scoring at one of the best rates in the league, the Nets will have to contend with Indiana's grinding defense, which still ranks second in the NBA, allowing just 102.2 points per 100 possessions.

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Nets: PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Rodions Kurucs, SF - Joe Harris, F - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, C - Jarret Allen

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Nets: Caris LeVert - out (subtalar dislocation, right foot), Dzanan Musa - out (left shoulder subluxation), Allen Crabbe - out (sore right knee), Treveon Graham - out (left hamstring strain)

Last Meeting

October 20, 2018: In just their third game of the season, the Pacers used an overpowering fourth quarter to blow past the Nets, winning 132-112 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Brooklyn briefly got Indiana's lead down to seven points in the fourth quarter, but the Pacers pulled away from there, as Oladipo and Turner combined for 39 points in the Pacers victory.

"We just shared the ball, I think everybody was involved tonight," said Turner "We had nine guys score in double figures and any time we get a win like that, it's always more fun with everybody involved."

Sharpshooter Joe Harris led the Nets in scoring, notching 19 points while making 5-of-6 shots from beyond the arc.

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series 105-72 and are 7-4 when playing at the Barclays Center.

The Pacers have won seven straight games against Brooklyn.

Pacers forwards Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic both played for Nets.

Myles Turner and Nets center Jarret Allen both played a single season for the Texas Longhorns.

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (studio host)