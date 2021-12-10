Game Preview: Pacers vs Mavericks

Matchup

After taking care of business against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the Pacers (11-16) are taking on head coach Rick Carlisle's former team, the Dallas Mavericks (12-12), at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night. A victory would mean that Indiana would have its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Dallas has been going through a rough patch as of late, dropping eight of its last 11 games. However, the squad will be coming into Friday's bout with a 104-96 win on Wednesday over the Memphis Grizzlies under their belt. Perennial All-Star and triple-double threat Luka Doncic led the team with 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the win.

Of course, Doncic provides the most prevalent threat to the Pacers when the squads meet up. Once again, the Slovenia native has been an offensive force. Despite dealing with a sprained left ankle, he leads the Mavericks and ranks 10th overall in the NBA in scoring (26.5 points per game). He also leads the team in assists per game (8.5), and is tied with Kristaps Porzingis as the squad's top rebounder (8.0 per game).

Porzingis provides a solid outlet for Doncic when teams attempt to halt his playmaking. The 7-3 power forward provides an excellent second shooting option for the Mavericks. Although his current 3-point percentage this season is lower than his career average (29.8 percent), the Pacers need to maintain solid perimeter defense to prevent the Latvian from getting hot from deep.

However, in spite of having Doncic and Porzingis, the Mavericks rank in the bottom 10 in offensive rating (107.7 points per 100 possessions). This could bode well for a Pacers defense that has had its ups and downs as of late.

Indiana's starters will also look to have another stellar outing. The first five carried the load for Indiana against the Knicks, scoring 97 of the team's 122 points. Altogether, they finished with a combined +/- rating of +115.

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Caris LeVert, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Mavericks: PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Reggie Bullock, SF - Dorian Finney-Smith, PF - Kristaps Porzingis, C - Dwight Powell

Injury Report

Pacers: Justin Holiday - out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Mavericks: Sterling Brown - questionable (sore left foot), Willie Cauley-Stein - out (personal reasons)

Last Meeting

March 26, 2021: The Pacers used a balanced attack to take home a 109-94 victory against the Mavericks on the road. The win earned a 1-1 split in the 2020-21 regular-season series.

In total, six Pacers finished in double figures, including three off the bench. Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis shared the heavy-lifting, tallying 22 points apiece. Sabonis also tacked on 15 rebounds and five assists. Doug McDermott added 12 on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, while Caris LeVert, T.J. McConnell, and Edmond Sumner each added 10 during the win. Myles Turner also recorded seven blocks in the contest.

After a tight first quarter, the Pacers' defense clamped down on the Mavericks in the second. The squad held Dallas without a field goal for over four minutes midway through the frame while the offense steadily built up a double-digit lead. The Blue & Gold took a 61-48 lead into the half.

Indiana led 69-52 before Kristaps Porzingis mounted a Mavericks rally in the third. The sharpshooter tallied nine of a 12-3 run to keep the hosts within striking distance. Yet the Pacers still carried an 82-75 advantage into the final frame.

Dallas got to within four of the lead twice in the opening minutes of the fourth. However, Indiana had the answers to keep them behind. An Indiana run of nine unanswered points near the midway mark of the frame put the stop on any potential Dallas comebacks.

Noteworthy

Myles Turner knows the state of Texas well. He was born in Bedford, Texas, attended Trinity High School in Euless Texas, and played one year of college basketball at the University of Texas.

Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek spent the previous three seasons with the Mavericks from 2018-21, while assistant Mike Weinar spent 13 seasons with the Mavs.

Pacers guard Caris LeVert teamed with Maverick guards Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. on the Michigan Wolverines' 2013 squad that finished as the national runner-up to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament.

Tickets

The Pacers continue their six-game homestand on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:00 PM ET, when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









