Game Preview: Pacers at Mavericks

The Pacers have already secured a winning record on their five-game road trip, but they hope to close out the trip with one more win on Sunday night in Dallas.

Despite a makeshift lineup, Indiana (38-25) came away with a 108-102 win on Friday night in Chicago, its third victory in four games so far on this trip. The Pacers were without starters Malcolm Brogdon (hip) and T.J. Warren (leg), as well as key reserve Doug McDermott (toe).

Still, the Pacers got plenty of contributions from up and down the lineup to pull out a victory. Domantas Sabonis led the way with his 49th double-double of the season, tying the NBA franchise record set by Troy Murphy in 2008-09. Starters Myles Turner (15 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks) and Victor Oladipo (16 points, four assists, and two steals) had solid games. So, too, did JaKarr Sampson (14 points and five rebounds) and Edmond Sumner (12 points and five assists), two reserves who have been out of the rotation for much of the season.

The Mavericks (39-25) are on the verge of securing a return to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. Dallas has won seven of its last 10 games, including four straight at home, though the Mavs hold the unique distinction of having a better road record (21-11) than home (18-14).

The Pacers will face the challenge of slowing down Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic for the first time this season (Doncic missed the first meeting between Indiana and Dallas on Feb. 3 with an ankle injury). The 21-year-old guard is already an MVP candidate in his second NBA season, ranking sixth in the league in scoring (28.4 points per game), 18th in rebounding (9.4 per game), and fourth in assists (8.7 per contest).

Pacers: PG - Aaron Holiday, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Mavericks: PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Seth Curry, SF - Dorian Finney-Smith, PF - Maxi Kleber, C - Kristaps Porzingis

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (sore right knee), T.J. Warren - questionable (sore left leg), Doug McDermott - doubtful (sore right big toe), Malcolm Brogdon - out (torn left rectus femoris), Jeremy Lamb - out (torn left ACL)

Mavericks: Dorian Finney-Smith - questionable (right hip injury), Jalen Brunson - out (right shoulder sprain) is out, Tim Hardaway Jr. - out (illness), Dwight Powell - out (right

Achilles surgery)

Last Meeting

February 3, 2020: Even without Luka Doncic, the Mavericks handled the Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 112-103. The loss was the second of what would be a six-game skid for Indiana.

The Mavericks went 18-for-45 from beyond the arc, with 7-foot-3 center Kristaps Porzingis hitting six treys by himself in a 38-point, 12-rebound performance.

All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists for Indiana, but it wasn't quite enough as the Blue & Gold suffered another disappointing defeat.

"When he's hot, he's a special player," Sabonis said of Porzingis' performance. "It's tough, even if you switch. He's taller than everybody and can just shoot over you. Especially tonight, he was getting calls too and it just made it a really difficult task."

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost three straight games in Dallas. Their last road win against the Mavericks came on March 12, 2016.

With McDermott missing Friday's game, Justin Holiday is now the only Pacer to appear in all 63 games this season.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle had 181 wins as Pacers head coach from 2003-07. Current Pacers head coach Nate McMillan is five wins from tying Carlisle for third place in NBA franchise history.

