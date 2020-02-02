Game Preview: Pacers vs Mavericks











Matchup

After a disappointing home loss, the Pacers (31-18) will look to bounce back on their home floor on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks (30-19).

Indiana was at full strength for the first time all season on Saturday night against the Knicks, but the Blue & Gold fell into an early hole and never fully recovered, ultimately falling to New York, 92-85.

The Knicks dominated the glass on Saturday night, something that has become a recurring problem for the Pacers. New York outrebounded Indiana 57-34, including a 14-4 edge on the offensive glass. The Pacers will need a much better effort on Monday against the Mavs, who are one of the better rebounding teams in the NBA, collecting 51.1 percent of total boards in their games, a stat that has them tied with Utah for seventh in the league.

Meanwhile, two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo is still shaking off the rust in his two games since returning from a year-long absence with a ruptured quad tendon. Oladipo looks to still have his trademark speed and athleticism, but has struggled with his shot, going 2-fo-8 in Wednesday's win over Chicago, and 2-for-14 on Saturday.

"Obviously it's all new," Oladipo said. "Be realistic, it's new for everybody for me to be out there. Guys have to figure out what our roles are and where guys fit in. It's going to take a little time, just like the beginning of the year took a little time. But once we figure it out, we'll be fine."

The Pacers catch a bit of a break against Dallas, who will be without second-year sensation Luke Doncic due to a sprained ankle. The 20-year-old Slovenian point guard is in the MVP conversation, averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game.

Still, the Mavericks have talent, especially 7-foot-3 big man Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has showed hints of eventually returning to All-Star form this season as he returns from ACL surgery. He is coming off his highest scoring game of the season, a 35-point, 12-rebound performance in a loss in Houston on Friday.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Jeremy Lamb

Justin Holiday

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



J.J. Barea

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Ryan Broekhoff

Dorian Finney-Smith

Kristaps Porzingis

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Mavericks: PG - J.J. Barea, SG - Tim Hardaway Jr., SF - Ryan Broekhoff, PF - Dorian Finney-Smith, C - Kristaps Porzingis

Injury Report

Pacers: T.J. Warren - out (concussion)

Mavericks: Seth Curry - questionable (right knee tightness), Luka Doncic - out (right ankle sprain), Dwight Powell - out (right Achilles surgery)

Last Meeting

February 27, 2019: The Mavericks made eight of their 16 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night to pull away late for a 110-101 win over the Pacers in Dallas. 40-year-old Dirk Nowitzki and 19-year-old Luka Doncic each hit a pair of triples in the frame.

"We lost guys in that fourth quarter...I think we're a little hesitant," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "We're closing out short, and teams are knocking down shots."

Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Wesley Matthews added 20 points against his former team, going 4-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Doncic led all scorers with 26 points and stuffed the stat sheet with 10 rebounds and seven assists (as well as seven turnovers). Fellow rookie Brunson added 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting and five assists, while Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 points and went 4-for-9 from 3-point range.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have dropped four of their last five meetings against the Mavericks, although they did come away with a 111-99 win last season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle was head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, going 181-147 over that span. Current Pacers ehad coach Nate McMillan is just behind Carlisle on the franchise's all-time wins list, with 169 victories and counting.

Pacers forward Doug McDermott finished the 2017-18 season in Dallas after being traded to the Mavericks from New York in a three-team deal. McDermott averaged nine points and shot 49.4 percent from 3-point range in 26 games with the Mavs.

Tickets

The Pacers wrap up a three-game homestand against Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Feb. 3 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana/NBA TV - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.