Game Preview: Pacers at Mavericks

Matchup

The Pacers have one matchup remaining on their three-game road swing, a meeting with rookie phenom Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (26-34).

Wednesday night's matchup offers a chance for the Pacers (40-21) to close their trip with a 2-1 mark, while also improving to 3-1 since the All-Star break.

Indiana's only loss came on Monday night when they ran up against a Pistons team that was dialed in from distance. During the 113-109 defeat, Detroit drilled 18 3-pointers, including five from forward Blake Griffin, who finished the night with a triple-double.

Also recording a triple-double on Monday was Doncic, whose Mavericks fell 121-112 to the Clippers despite a 28-point, 10-assist, 10-rebound outing for the rookie.

During the Pacers' first meeting with the Mavs this season — a 111-99 Indiana victory — Doncic never found his rhythm, scoring just eight points in 24 minutes and getting ejected after picking up his second technical foul.

But the Mavericks on the road and the Mavericks at home have been dramatically different teams this season.

Away from the American Airline Center, Dallas is a paltry 4-19. But on their home court, the Mavs are 20-10.

The defining stat for the Maverick's road/home disparity has been their offensive rating. On the road, the Mavs score 105.8 points per 100 possessions. At home, Dallas notches an offensive rating of 110.7, showcasing a potent offense built around their star rookie.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Wesley Matthews, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Mavericks: PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Tim Hardway Jr., SF - Dorian Finney-Smith, PF - Maxi Kleber, C - Salah Mejri

Injury Report

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis - TBD (sprained left ankle), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Mavericks: Jose Juan Barea - out (right Achilles surgery), Kristaps Porzingis - out (left knee surgery)

Last Meeting

January 19, 2019: On a Hickory Night honoring the great Slick Leonard, Tyreke Evans delivered a dagger of a Boom Baby 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, helping propel the Pacers to a 101-88 victory over the visiting Mavericks.

Evans was impressive all night, going 7-of-11 from the field for 19 points. The Pacers also got a strong performance off the bench from Domantas Sabonis, who made 7-of-8 shots for 16 points and 11 rebounds.

"I thought out defense did the things we talked about, which we needed," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the win. "We got up and pressured the ball, get into the ball. Try to disrupt their rhythm."

The Mavs were led in scoring by forward Harrison Barnes, who finished with 20 points.

Noteworthy

The Mavericks lead the all-time sereis with the Pacers, 42-32.

Pacers guard Wesley Matthews was traded from the Mavericks to the Knicks in the deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. Matthews played four seasons for the Mavs, starting in all but one of his 258 games with the franchise.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle coached the Pacers for four seasons from 2003-07. In the 2003-04 season, Carlisle led the Pacers to an NBA-best 61-21 record, the most victories in franchise history.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)