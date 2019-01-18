Game Preview: Pacers vs Mavericks

Last Updated: January 18 at 12:43 PM ET

Matchup

After being handed a 24-point defeat to the 76ers on Thursday night, the Pacers look to regroup as they prepare to face rookie Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

During their loss on Thursday, Indiana (29-15) struggled with shot-making, as the Pacers made just 9-of-29 attempts from beyond the arc and shot 40.2 percent for the game.

"We didn't make shots early and we took that to the defensive end of the floor," explained head coach Nate McMillan after the game. "You're going to have nights when shots don't fall and your defense has got to hold until those shots fall. Tonight, we just gave in defensively."

Among the Pacers struggling with their shot was Victor Oladipo, who made just 6-of-20 in the loss. In the locker room after the game, Oladipo talked about needing to be in attack mode more often.

"It's tough," he said. "I've been trying to figure it out for the past, I don't know how many, games since I've been back. But at the end of the day, I just have to be myself. Do what I've been doing that got me to this level. There's nothing passive about me. I've got to be more aggressive and everything will take care of itself."

He'll get his first chance to play with more aggression come Saturday night — when the Pacers will honor the legendary Slick Leonard — as the Dallas Mavericks (20-24) come to town.

The Mavs' season has been defined by the emergence of rookie Luka Doncic, who has dazzled with his playmaking while leading all rookies with 20.3 points per game.

Despite the inspiring playing from Doncic, Dallas' main problem all season has been winning games on the road. When playing in Dallas, the Mavericks are an impressive 16-6. But away from home, the Mavs have posted a paltry 4-18 record.

As they continue their five-game homestand, the Pacers will look to capitalize on Saturday's matchup as they attempt to rebound from their loss on Thursday.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Mavericks: PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Wesley Matthews, SF - Harrison Barnes, PF - Maxi Kleber, C - DeAndre Jordan

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Mavericks: JJ Barea - out (right Achilles surgery), Dennis Smith Jr. - questionable (illness)

Last Meeting

February 26, 2018: Despite carrying a four-game win streak into their road matchup with the Mavericks, the Pacers fell in Dallas 109-103.

Indiana struggled to shoot from long range all night, making just 5-of-20 from deep. Dallas, on the other hand, was on fire, connecting on 14-of-37 as the Mavs grabbed the six-point win.

"Defensively, we didn't do a good job of keeping it in front of us," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "They did a good job of moving the ball from side to side and getting downhill on us pretty much all night. And in the fourth quarter they just had a huge quarter."

Myles Turner led Indiana with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting, 11 rebounds, and three blocks in the loss.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 31-42 against the Mavericks and have lost three straight to Dallas.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle was coach the Pacers for three seasons (2003-2007).

Doug McDermott was traded to the Mavericks last season and played in 26 games for Dallas.

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter)

Radio: 107.5 FM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

Hickory Night

On Saturday night, the Pacers will honor the legendary playing, coaching, and broadcasting career of Bobby 'Slick' Leonard, who was the head coach for all three of Indiana's ABA Championships. Learn More at Pacers.com/Hickory »

Basketball Day Indiana

For the third season in a row, FOX Sports Indiana will celebrate Basketball Day Indiana with over 14 hours of basketball and the Pacers vs. Mavericks closing out the coverage. The first 8,000 fans in attendance to the game will receive Pacers & Fox Sports Winter gloves.