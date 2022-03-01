Game Preview: Pacers at Magic

Matchup

The Pacers (21-42) and Magic (15-47) will meet again on Wednesday night in Orlando, the second half of a two-game set in Florida between the two teams.

The Magic took the first round, pulling away in the second half for a 119-103 victory on Monday. It was an emotional night for Orlando, as guard Markelle Fultz returned for his first game action since tearing his left ACL on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Pacers, meanwhile, should get reinforcements for Wednesday's rematch. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon sat out Monday's game on the second half of a back-to-back as he continues to manage his recovery from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the better part of two months. But Brogdon should be back in the lineup on Wednesday.

In two games since returning to the court, Brodgon has averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. He has meshed well with Tyrese Haliburton in their first games together since the Feb. 8 trade that brought Haliburton to Indiana.

The Magic have the worst record in the NBA on the season, but have won two straight games for the third time this season. Orlando will be trying to secure its first three-game win streak of the year on Wednesday night.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Tyrese Haliburton, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Isaiah Jackson

Magic: PG - Cole Anthony, SG - Jalen Suggs, SF - Franz Wagner, PF - Wendell Carter Jr., C - Mo Bamba

Injury Report

Pacers: Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left big toe), Lance Stephenson - questionable (sprained left ankle), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Magic: Markelle Fultz - probable (left knee injury recovery), Bol Bol - out (right foot surgery), Jonathan Isaac - out (left knee injury recovery), Moritz Wagner - out (left rib contusion)

Last Meeting

Feb. 28, 2022: The Magic outscored Indiana 35-19 in the third quarter to pull away for a 119-103 victory in the first of a two-game set in Orlando.

"It was what got us," Rick Carlisle said of the third quarter. "They picked up their aggression. We had struggles."

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 23 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in the loss. Buddy Hield added 18 points and six assists, while Jalen Smith had 14 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes before being ejected after picking up two technical fouls in the third quarter.

Wendell Carter Jr. led eight Magic players in double figures with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Mo Bamba (15 points and 10 rebounds) and Jalen Suggs (14 points and 10 assists) both recorded double-doubles, while Markelle Fultz had 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and six assists in 16 minutes off the bench in his season debut.

Noteworthy

With a win on Wednesday, the Magic would sweep the season series with Indiana for the first time since 2010-11.

Prior to this season, the Pacers had won six straight over Orlando, sweeping the season series the last two seasons.

Magic first-year coach Jamahl Mosley worked on Rick Carlisle's staff in Dallas from 2014-21.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









