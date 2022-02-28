Game Preview: Pacers at Magic

Matchup

Coming off an impressive win over a red-hot Boston Celtics squad, the Pacers (21-41) are gearing up for a set of games against the Orlando Magic (14-47) in the Sunshine State.

The Pacers will be on short rest as they travel to Amway Center. Meanwhile, Orlando has had two full days of rest. The squad defeated the Houston Rockets, 119-111, on Friday. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak.

Perhaps the biggest headline for this game is the likely return of former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz. After a struggling in a pair of years with the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz appeared to have a career resurgence with the Magic during the 2019-20 season. The guard averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists over 72 games that season and looked to make another leap in 2020-21. However, he tore his ACL just eight games into the season and has not played a game since.

Fultz will join a bevy of young Magic stars that have proven difficult to defend. Second-year guard Cole Anthony (17.6 points, 5.9 assists per game) and rookie Jalen Suggs (12.4 points, 1.3 steals per game) lead a high-energy backcourt that will rival Tyrese Haliburton and Malcolm Brogdon's pace of play. Rookie of the Year candidate Franz Wagner (15.5 points, 46.5 percent shooting) can create his own shot against nearly any defender. Additionally, forward Wendell Carter Jr. (14.2 points, 10.3 rebounds per game) and center Mo Bamba (1.8 blocks per game) create a towering frontcourt.

The Pacers will most likely need big games from its young big men to pull off the win. Isaiah Jackson has posted consecutive double-figure games since returning from his ankle injury. Also, Jalen Smith has provided solid play off the bench. Against the Celtics, Smith finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in 25:54 of action.

Indiana could also benefit from a repeat performance by Oshae Brissett. The former Syracuse forward tallied 27 points, including a career-high six threes against Boston. As a team, Indiana shot a season-best 51.5 percent from 3-point range. The Blue & Gold must hit their open looks to spread out Orlando's defense.

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Isaiah Jackson

Magic: PG - Cole Anthony, SG - Jalen Suggs, SF - Franz Wagner, PF - Wendell Carter Jr., C - Mo Bamba

Injury Report

Pacers: Chris Duarte - probable (sore left big toe), Lance Stephenson - doubtful (sprained left ankle), Malcolm Brogdon - out (right Achilles management), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Magic: Markelle Fultz - probable (left knee injury recovery), Bol Bol - out (right foot surgery), Jonathan Isaac - out (left knee injury recovery), Moritz Wagner - out (left rib contusion)

Last Meeting

Feb. 2, 2022: Just 22 seconds into the game, Indiana's lone healthy big man, Isaiah Jackson, rolled his ankle and exited the contest. The injury left the Blue & Gold without a center for the rest of the game. Despite that, the Pacers pieced together a solid first half and earned a 14-point halftime advantage. However, the Magic used an impressive second half to erase the deficit and take home a 119-118 win over the Pacers.

Rookie Terry Taylor tried his best to give Indiana the win. The 6-6 forward played among several Magic seven-footers and still finished with his first career double-double (24 points, 16 rebounds). Both remain as his career highs. Caris LeVert added a game-high 26 points for Indiana, while Torrey Craig tallied 22. Gary Harris had 22 points off the bench to lead the Magic.

Indiana owned the first half of the contest as Orlando struggled to stop Taylor and the three-ball. The Pacers made six of their first 12 attempts from deep in the first quarter to earn a 34-28 edge. The Blue & Gold grew their lead to as many as 17 in the second quarter. The defense held Orlando to a 3:24 scoring drought during the latter moments of the frame. They led 67-53 at halftime.

But Orlando owned the third quarter, outscoring Indiana 33-21 in the stanza. The foes relied heavily on interior play, subbing in veteran Robin Lopez to come within two of the lead. The veteran tied the score early in the fourth.

Taylor drilled a jumper with 3:47 remaining to stretch Indiana's lead back to nine. But the Magic responded with 10 unanswered. LeVert tied the game at 110 with a jumper, but Franz Wagner finished a three-point play on the other end. Using the free-throw line, the Magic held on.

Noteworthy

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley worked with Rick Carlisle from 2014-21 as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks.

Indiana has won six of the last seven games in the series.

12 players on the Magic roster have three or fewer years of NBA experience.

After a four-game road trip, the Pacers return home to host Caris LeVert and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 8 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









