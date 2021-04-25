Game Preview: Pacers at Magic

Matchup

The Pacers (28-31) will look for their third straight win on Sunday night in Orlando, when they face the Magic (18-41) on the second night of a back-to-back.

While Indiana has been significantly shorthanded over the past few games, missing all three of its centers due to injury, the Pacers nonetheless have handled their business over two rebuilding teams in Oklahoma City and Detroit. Their next opponent, Orlando, also matches that description.

Indiana got significant contributions from several players in Saturday's 115-109 win over the Pistons at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The starting backcourt duo Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert combined for 51 points, recent signee Oshae Brissett recorded a second straight double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Edmond Sumner broke out for 22 points while going 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

The Pacers also got a nice boost from Doug McDermott, who returned to the rotation after sitting out on Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. McDermott scored 18 points off the bench in 24 minutes on 7-of-10 shooting, providing some valuable scoring punch on the second unit

After dealing away veteran starters Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Evan Fournier at the trade deadline, the Magic are in a full-on rebuild. Orlando has won just one of its past 11 contests. The Magic's top remaining scorer is Terrence Ross, who is averaging 15.6 points per game off the bench.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Edmond Sumner, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - JaKarr Sampson

Magic: PG - Cole Anthony, SG - Gary Harris, SF - Dwayne Bacon, PF - Chuma Okeke, C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (left ankle sprain), Jeremy Lamb - questionable (sore left knee), Domantas Sabonis - out (sore lower back), Myles Turner - out (partial plantar plate tear, right foot great toe), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr. - questionable (sore right ankle), James Ennis III - questionable (sore right calf), Terrence Ross - questionable (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams - out (left ankle sprain), Markelle Fultz - out (torn ACL, left knee), Jonathan Isaac - out (left knee injury recovery), Otto Porter Jr. - out (left foot pain)

Last Meeting

April 9, 2021: The Pacers got 58 bench points in a 111-106 win in Orlando. Aaron Holiday led the way with a team-high 20 points, setting a career high with six 3-pointers.

"We're just playing free out there," Holiday said. "Most of the time, we're getting up and down the court. Me and Doug (McDermott) love getting up and down the court. And obviously, (having) a point guard like T.J. McConnell, who finds you in your pocket, makes the game easy."

McDermott added 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and six rebounds in the victory. Domantas Sabonis led the starters with 16 points, 15 boards, and six assists.

Magic guard Terrence Ross led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Mo Bamba and James Ennis III each added 14 points for Orlando.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won five straight games against the Magic, including their last two in Orlando.

With a win on Sunday, Indiana would sweep the season series with Orlando for the second straight season and the fifth time over the last seven seasons.

The Pacers are 8-5 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)










