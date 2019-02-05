Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers

Matchup

After closing out their four-game road trip with two straight wins, the Pacers (34-19) return to Indianapolis to begin a five-game homestand. First up is a showdown with LeBron James and the Lakers (27-26).

Indiana will be on the second night of a back-to-back after pulling out a 109-107 win on Monday night in New Orleans. Darren Collison was the hero against the Pelicans, scoring 11 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to help lift the Blue & Gold to victory.

With All-Star guard Victor Oladipo out for the year with a ruptured quad tendon, the Pacers will need a by-committee approach as they pursue a playoff berth. They don't have any one player who can give them 20 points every night, but several players are capable of breaking out on any given night. On Monday it was Collison, but two nights earlier it was Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored a season-high 31 points in a win in Miami.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have the opposite mindset. That makes sense when you have James, a four-time MVP and 15-time All-Star. James was his usual brilliant self through his first two months in L.A., helping the Lakers to a 20-14 start, which had them in fourth place in the Western Conference.

But he suffered a groin strain in a win over the Warriors on Christmas Day and missed the next 17 games. The Lakers went just 6-11 over that stretch, falling out of playoff position.

James returned to the lineup on Thursday and tallied 24 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists in an overtime win over the Clippers. He was held out of Saturday's game at Golden State, but is expected to be back on the court against the Pacers.

Tuesday will also be the return of fan favorite Lance Stephenson to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Stephenson has had two separate stints with the Pacers and averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in a sixth man role last season. While James will likely be serenaded with boos, Stephenson — known for his crowd-pleasing antics and showmanship — can expect a warmer reception from the Pacers faithful.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Cory Joseph, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Lakers: PG - Rajon Rondo, SG - Brandon Ingram, SF - LeBron James, PF - Kyle Kuzma, C - Ivica Zubac

Injury Report

Pacers: Doug McDermott - questionable (rib injury), Victor Oladipo - out (ruptured quad tendon in right knee)

Lakers: LeBron James - probable (load management), Kyle Kuzma - probable (left hip strain), Ivica Zubac - probable (left middle finger injury), Josh Hart - questionable (left knee patellar tendinitis), Lonzo Ball - out (left ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

November 29, 2018: LeBron James scored 21 points in the second half, including 12 of the last 15 for the Lakers in a 104-96 win over Indiana at Staples Center. James finished the night with 38 points on 15-of-27 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and seven assists.

"Late in the game, he went and got aggressive, looking to attack and make something happen," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said.

ndiana fell behind by 24 points early in the first half, but rallied to retake the lead midway through the third quarter. The Lakers responded with a prolonged run of their own to retake control, taking an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter and held on the rest of the way.

Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 20 points and 15 rebounds in the loss, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points.

"You have to burn a lot of energy (playing from behind)," Sabonis said. "It's tough to come back in 48 minutes. It's unnecessary, but we will figure it out."

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won five straight home games against the Lakers, whose last win in Bankers Life Fieldhouse came on March 15, 2013.

With a win on Tuesday, the Lakers would sweep the season series with Indiana for the first time since 2009-10.

The Pacers are 6-3 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back, including a perfect 5-0 record at home.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana/NBA TV - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.