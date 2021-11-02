Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks

Matchup

After snapping a four-game skid with an emphatic win over San Antonio on Monday, the Pacers (2-6) will look to put together their first win streak of the season on Wednesday. It won't be an easy task, however, as they welcome the Knicks (5-2), who have been one of the NBA's best teams over the first couple weeks of the season, to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers handled the Spurs from the opening tip on Monday night. They scored a season-high 43 points in the first quarter, led by 22 at halftime, won the third quarter for the first time all season, and ultimately cruised to a 131-118 win. Six players scored in double figures as the offense was firing on all cylinders.

It seems to be no coincidence that the Pacers put together arguably their best offensive performance of the season in the first full game for Caris LeVert. The playmaking guard played just the first half in his season debut on Saturday, but was cleared for more minutes against San Antonio. LeVert is best known for his scoring, and he managed 16 points in 24 minutes on Monday, but his ability to create for others also changes the dynamics of Indiana's offense. On Monday, LeVert dished out seven assists to help ignite the Pacers' attack.

The Pacers appear poised to add more firepower to the backcourt on Wednesday, as point guard Malcolm Brogdon told the media at Tuesday's practice that he expects to return after missing the past three games with strained left hamstring. Brogdon currently leads the Blue & Gold in scoring (23.4 points per game) and assists (7.0 per contest) and a backcourt with both him and LeVert could provide significant challenges for even the best NBA defense.

The Knicks will pose a formidable threat on Wednesday. New York is off to a stellar start, going 5-1 before falling on Monday night to Toronto. The Knicks always play stout defense under coach Tom Thibodeau, but they also boast one of the league's top offenses so far this season.

New York is third in the NBA in offensive rating, scoring 113.5 points per 100 possessions. All-Star forward Julius Randle is their go-to option, averaging 21 points 10.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, but the Knicks also added to veteran scoring guards to their backcourt this summer. Evan Fournier (16.7 points per game) and Kemba Walker (15.0) provide New York with extra weapons this season.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Caris LeVert, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Knicks: PG - Kemba Walker, SG - Evan Fournier, SF - RJ Barrett, PF - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (left hamstring strain), Jeremy Lamb - doubtful (left ankle sprain), Isaiah Jackson - out (left knee injury), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Knicks: Nerlens Noel - questionable (sore left knee)

Last Meeting

Feb. 27, 2021: Indiana led by as many as 16 in the first half and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but could not hang on down the stretch, falling at Madison Square Garden, 110-107.

Doug McDermott had a team-high 20 points in the loss, while T.J. McConnell recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 assists while also pulling down six rebounds.

Julius Randle led all scorers with 28 points on 12-of-22 shooting and also tallied 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. RJ Barrett added 24 points and seven rebounds, while Derrick Rose finished with 17 points and 11 assists.

Noteworthy

The Knicks won their last game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 2, their first win in Indianapolis since Nov. 5, 2017.

The Pacers and Knicks will meet four times over the next two months. Indiana will visit Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15 and Jan. 4, while the Knicks return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 8.

Pacers forward Justin Holiday played for the Knicks for the 2016-17 season.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









