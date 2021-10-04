Game Preview: Pacers at Knicks (Preseason)

Matchup

Believe it or not, Pacers season is officially upon us. The Blue & Gold open the 2021-22 preseason on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against Julius Randle and the Knicks.

Tuesday's game will be the first time Rick Carlisle mans the sidelines for Indiana since 2007. Carlisle returned to the Pacers this summer after a 13-year tenure with the Dallas Mavericks. Carlisle has put strong emphasis on Indiana improving defensively this season after the Pacers slipped to 14th in the league in defensive rating last season, allowing over four more points per 100 possessions (111.9) than they did in 2019-20 (107.5).

With expected starters Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren currently sidelined, Carlisle turned to veterans Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to fill out the first unit for much of training camp. That group, which also features Malcolm Brogdon at the point and big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, has earned rave reviews in training camp for "dominating" scrimmage sessions. Lamb started 42 games in 2019-20, while Holiday filled in for 52 games for Warren last season, so the group has plenty of familiarity playing together.

Tuesday will also allow Pacers fans the first chance to see Indiana's new additions on an NBA floor. First-round draft picks Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson both impressed in Summer League and could factor into the rotation early this season. Free-agent signee Torrey Craig is a strong defender who figures to see increased minutes at both small and power forward with Warren sidelined.

The Knicks were the surprise of the NBA last season. In his first season in New York, Tom Thibodeau led the Knicks to a 41-31 record and their first playoff appearance since 2013. Randle was the biggest catalyst, earning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award after averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6 assists per game.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Knicks: PG - Kemba Walker, SG - Evan Fournier, SF - RJ Barrett, PF - Julius Randle, C - Taj Gibson

Injury Report

Pacers: Caris LeVert - out (back), Edmond Sumner - out (torn left Achilles), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson - out (right foot surgery)

Last Meeting

Feb. 27, 2021: The Knicks held off a late surge from the Pacers to preserve a 110-107 home win.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in the loss. Justin Holiday scored 13 points, while Myles Turner had 11 points and four blocks.

Julius Randle led all scorers with 28 points on 12-of-22 shooting and also tallied 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. RJ Barrett added 24 points and seven rebounds, while Derrick Rose finished with 17 points and 11 assists.

Noteworthy

The Knicks took two of three games against Indiana last season, winning the season series for the first time since 2016-17.

Pacers two-way guard DeJon Jarreau was teammates with Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes at the University of Houston the past two seasons. Grimes was acquired with the 25th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, while Jarreau signed with Indiana as an undrafted free agent.

Isaiah Jackson is the only former Kentucky Wildcat on Indiana's roster, but the Knicks feature four former Kentucky stars: Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel, Immanuel Quickley, and Randle.

Tickets

TV: None

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









