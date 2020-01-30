Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks











Matchup

After an exhilarating conclusion to Victor Oladipo's return, the Pacers (31-17) are gearing up for a bout against the New York Knicks (13-36) on Saturday night for game two of their three-game homestand.

Despite struggling from the floor for the majority of the game, Oladipo squared up and fired a 28-foot, 3-point dagger with 10.3 seconds left to send Wednesday night's game into overtime, where Indiana eventually finished off the Chicago Bulls, 115-106.

Oladipo will continue to work his way back into the rotation slowly, coming off the bench until at least the All-Star break. He will continue to be on a minutes restriction for the next few games to prevent a possible re-injury.

Nonetheless, his presence is a welcomed sight for Pacers fans. On several occasions, he wowed the sell-out crowd with crafty passes, including a few to his longtime friend, Domantas Sabonis.

A game against the struggling Knicks could help Oladipo return to peak form quickly. New York ranks 24th in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing 112.3 points per 100 possessions. There may be plenty of opportunities for the star to drive the lane and get a feel for the speed of the game in front of a friendly crowd.

On the flip side, the Knicks' 28th-ranked offense could provide Oladipo the opportunity he needs to figure out defensive chemistry and spacing with Malcolm Brogdon in the back court. The duo has the potential to be one of the top defensive back court pairings in the NBA for the second half of the season.

T.J. Warren will have his hands full on the defensive end for Indiana once again. The forward will have to defend Julius Randle, who is quietly having a decent season. In his sixth year, the former Kentucky star is nearly averaging a double-double, tallying 19.0 points and 9.3 boards per game. Randle will be looking for revenge against the Pacers after missing free throw with 0.1 seconds that would have forced overtime.

The playing statuses of Marcus Morris (19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds per game) and Elfrid Payton (8.7 points, 6.2 assists per contest) are still uncertain after Wednesday night. After a late-game scuffle with Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder that saw them both ejected, both players are waiting to hear from the NBA if additional punishments will be assessed.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Knicks: PG - Elfrid Payton, SG - Reggie Bullock, SF - Marcus Morris, PF - Julius Randle, C - Taj Gibson

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - questionable (illness)

Knicks: RJ Barrett - out (sprained right ankle)

Last Meeting

December 7, 2019: Despite New York fighting hard in interim head coach Mike Miller's debut, Indiana escaped Madison Square Garden with the 104-103 victory after Julius Randle missed a potential game-tying free throw with 0.1 seconds left in regulation. The Pacers win helped achieve a 3-2 record on their first five-game road trip of the season.

T.J. Warren tied Marcus Morris for a game-high 25 points, including 11 in the third quarter. Domantas Sabonis notched his 19th double-double of the season with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Myles Turner added a game-high five blocked shots. Three of Turner's five swats came in the final 1:09, helping the Blue & Gold cling to a 104-102 lead as time ticked down.

Despite going cold on the offensive end during crunch time, Indiana managed to hold New York to just two field goals over the final five minutes of game time. With 2.0 seconds remaining, Turner denied a Mitchell Robinson layup, but the ball fell into the hands of Randle. After drawing a foul on Aaron Holiday, Randle sank the first free throw, but left the second one long. The ball clanged off the iron, and fell harmlessly away from the rim.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game regardless because of the coaching change," Domantas Sabonis said postgame. "They're a dangerous team because they play with a lot of energy, the crowd is amazing, they get into it and if we mess around like we did today and don't take care of business early, things like this happen."

Noteworthy

Indiana has won seven straight matchups in the series, and holds a 59-31 all-time home record against the Knicks.

New York is 3-11 this season on the road against Eastern Conference opponents.

The Knicks' last road win in Indiana came on Jan. 23, 2017.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana/NBA TV - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.