Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks

The Pacers open a critical two-game stretch at home on Tuesday night against the Knicks.

After suffering losses on the road to the Bucks and 76ers, Indiana enters its matchup against New York (13-54) in desperate need of a win as the Pacers (42-25) try to maintain ground in the playoff standings.

Their 106-89 loss to the 76ers on Sunday had ramifications in the playoff picture, with Philadelphia clinching the head-to-head tiebreaker and moving up to third in the East.

Despite the loss, the Pacers had some good news with the return of Domantas Sabonis, who had missed the previous five games with a sprained left ankle. Sabonis had to shake off some rust in the game, going 1-of-7 from the field, but he still managed to grab six rebounds and pass out a team-high six assists.

Both Sabonis and Myles Turner spent the majority of the game dealing with foul trouble caused by the play of 76ers forward Joel Embiid, who finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds.

But while the Pacers had to face an ascendant Philly team on Sunday, they'll square off with a Knicks team that's been mired in struggle for nearly the entire season.

Currently the owners of the worst record in the NBA, the Knicks enter Tuesday's game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse having lost their last six games.

Even with their struggles this season, the Knicks still have some young players who are capable of doing damage.

Rookie Mitchell Robinson has been a shot blocking machine this year, trailing only Myles Turner and Anthony Davis with an average of 2.41 rejections per game.

Additionally, former Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. — who was acquired as part of the trade for Kristaps Porzingis — has played well since joining the Knicks, averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Wesley Matthews, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Knicks: PG -Dennis Smith Jr., SG - Damyean Dotson, SF - Kevin Knox, PF - Lance Thomas, C - DeAndre Jordan

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyreke Evans - TBD (upper respiratory infection), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Knicks: Frank Ntilikina - out (sore groin), Mario Hezonja - out (contused left leg), Noah Vonleh - probable (contused right hip)

Last Meeting

January 11, 2019: The Pacers took care of business while visiting the struggling Knicks, winning 121-106 at Madison Square Garden.

"We just wanted to end the road trip right," Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said. "Even though we were 2-2 [on the trip], we felt like we hadn’t played our best basketball and I think we came out tonight with a chip on our shoulder."

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Oladipo scored 19, and Thad Young added 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 21 to lead the Knicks in scoring while rookie Kevin Knox added 14 points.

Noteworthy

The Knicks lead the all-time series 91-86, but the Pacers have won five straight against New York.

A win would give the Pacers their third season sweep of the Knicks in the past five season.

Knicks forward Noah Vonleh played one season (2013-14) at Indiana University.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

