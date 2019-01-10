Game Preview: Pacers at Knicks

Last Updated: Jan. 10 at 3:36 PM ET

The Pacers enter Friday night's nationally televised meeting against the Knicks with an opportunity to wrap up a five-game road trip on a winning note.

So far, Indiana (27-14) has gone 2-2 on its Eastern Conference road swing, which has been marked by uncharacteristically poor defensive play from the Pacers.

The Pacers have allowed their last three opponents to average 123.6 points per game and suffered their largest loss of the season during Wednesday's 27-point defeat in Boston.

"We just have to get back to defending the ball," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan. "The last five quarters we've played, we've given up 30-plus points. We know we are better than that."

Missing in the equation for the Pacers has been shot-blocking center Myles Turner, whose sore right shoulder has kept him out of action during the last three games. With Turner's status still unknown for Friday's game, the Pacers will have just one day off to recalibrate their defense in anticipation of Friday's matchup with the struggling Knicks (10-31).

The Knicks have dropped 17 of their last 20 games as they have steadily sunk to the depths of the Eastern Conference standings. However, even with lackluster play of late, New York still trots out lineups capable of doing serious damage.

Tim Hardaway Jr., for instance, leads the team in scoring with 20 points per game. In a meeting with the Pacers on Halloween, Hardaway Jr. lit up the scoreboard, scoring 37 points on 7-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

Forward Enes Kanter, who has been coming off the bench for New York, is a terror on the glass, averaging a team-best 11 rebounds per game.

"Biggest thing for us is to go back to the drawing board," said Thad Young after Wednesday's loss. "We’ve got this next day, (Thursday), for all the guys to look at some film, and get with some coaches to look at some film, and stuff like that. Hopefully, we can get it back together."

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Domantas Sabonis



Emmanuel Mudiay

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Kevin Knox

Noah Vonleh

Luke Kornet

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - questionable (sore right shoulder), Darren Collison - questionable (sore right leg)

Knicks: Frank Ntilikina - out (sprained left ankle), Kristaps Porzingis - out (left knee), Mitchell Robinson - out (spained left ankle)

Last Meeting

December 16, 2018: For much of the game, the Knicks gave the Pacers all they could handle. But down the stretch, the Pacers made enough winning plays to win their seventh straight game, handling New York at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 110-99.

Oladipo stuffed the stat sheet during the victory. The All-Star guard led all scorers with 26 points while also tallying eight rebounds, seven assists, and five steals. He went 5-for-8 from 3-point range.

"He's letting the game come to him," Turner said of Oladipo's performance. "He's doing a great job of setting us all up and then taking the big shots when he needs to."

Forward Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and pulled down 15 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points, while Mudiay added 18 points and six assists for New York.

Noteworthy

The Knicks lead the all-time series, 91-85, but have lost four straight games to the Pacers.

Kyle O'Quinn played three seasons for the New York Knicks (2015-18) and Doug McDermott played part of the 2017-18 season with New York.

Knicks guard Courtney Lee attended Pike High School in Indianapolis.

