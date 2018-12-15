Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks

Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 10:15 AM ET

December is shaping up to be quite a month for the Pacers.

After dropping a game to the Kings by one point on the first of the month, Indiana has reeled off six consecutive victories, quickly ascending in the East after wins over the Bucks and 76ers.

With Milwaukee and Philly in the rearview for now, the Pacers (19-10) enter a stretch of games in which only one of their next six opponents currently sports a winning record.

The first of the slate is the New York Knicks (9-21), who visit Indiana coming off of an emotional overtime win on the road in Charlotte. During the 126-124 win, New York got a career-high from point guard Emmanuel Mudiay, who scored 34 to help the injury-ravaged squad notch a win that snapped what had been a five game losing streak.

STORY: Pacers Won't Be Overlooked Much Longer »

During Indiana's six game winning streak, Thaddeus Young has been a driving force.

Young has played so well during the last three games alone that he's deserving of consideration for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He's now recorded a double-double in three straight games and led the team in scoring in each of the last two.

"It's been last like, seven games in a row," said Domantas Sabonis of Young after their last win. "He's been playing amazing all year, but lately it's like he's everywhere. And that's a very big key of this team."

For the Pacers, extending their win streak to seven games on Sunday could come down to keeping Knicks shooting guard Tim Hardway Jr. in check. The Michigan product is leading his team with a career-best 21.1 points per game this season.

When the Pacers and Knicks met on Halloween, Hardway Jr. gave the Pacers quite a scare, scoring 37 points on 7-of-11 shooting from beyond the 3-point line.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Knicks: PG - Emmanuel Mudiay, SG - Tim Hardaway Jr., SF - Kevin Knox, PF - Noah Vonleh, C - Enes Kanter

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Knicks: Trey Burke - out (sprained right knee), Kristaps Porzingis - out (left knee), Allonzo Trier - out (strained left hamstring), Lance Thomas - doubtful (left knee surgery), Damyean Dotson - questionable (sore right shoulder)

Last Meeting

October 31, 2018: On Halloween night in front of a nationally-televised audience, the Pacers took care of business on the road, beating the Knicks 107-101.

Domantas Sabonis was the star of the night, going a perfect 12-of-12 from the field to finish with 30 points and nine rebounds.

"I thought (Sabonis) was really good the time he was out there tonight," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the game. "He got into foul trouble, and only played seven minutes in first half. In second half, he continued to be aggressive and make plays for us."

While Sabonis had a perfect night from the field, it was Victor Oladipo who did the most damage in crunch time, drilling two 3-pointers in the final minutes of the game to seal the victory.

The strong nights from Oladipo and Sabonis allowed the Pacers to overcome a 37-point evening from Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who nailed 7-of-11 shots from long range.

Noteworthy

The Knicks lead the all-time series 91-84 but have lost three straight to the Pacers

Knicks shooting guard Courtney Lee is from Indianapolis and atteneded Pike High School

Pacers reserves Doug McDermott and Kyle O'Quinn were teammates on the Knicks

