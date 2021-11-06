Game Preview: Pacers at Kings

Matchup

After a tough late-night loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Pacers (3-7) are headed to Golden 1 Center for their first and only visit to play the Sacramento Kings (5-4) this season. The Kings will return the favor with a trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 23.

After dropping a pair of road games by six points each, the Kings have won consecutive home games by double digits — including their 140-110 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Needless to say, it will be another tough road matchup for the Blue & Gold.

Like many small-market teams, Sacramento has tried to develop experienced players to help its high-prospect rookies and avoid major roster turnover. The system appears to be working early on, as the squad averages the fourth-best offensive rating (111.7 points per 100 possessions). Much of that can be attributed to nine-year veteran Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox. Through nine games, Barnes is averaging career highs in points (22.2), rebounds (9.6), and assists (2.6). The North Carolina product is shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

Fox, an underrated young point guard is averaging 18.2 points per contest for Sacramento — the second-highest on the team. However, his 3-point shooting appears to be an early issue. Although he fires an average of five triples per game, the former Kentucky guard is connecting on 17.8 percent of his attempts. The Pacers could take advantage of this and double team a more potent threat around the perimeter if necessary.

That threat is none other than Buddy Hield, who has made his NBA living behind the 3-point line. Hield is scoring 17.8 points per game this season while firing up a team-high 10.7 triples per contest.

The Pacers hope to get more touches for their rookie Chris Duarte this go-around. Although he shot 4-of-7 from the floor, the rookie tallied a season-low nine points against the Trail Blazers Friday night. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard's length and experience appeared to be the culprit. Perhaps he could take advantage of Fox and Hield, who are more known for their offensive prowess.

Pacers: PG - T.J. McConnell, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Caris LeVert, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Kings: PG - De'Aaron Fox, SG - Tyrese Haliburton, SF - Harrison Barnes, PF - Maurice Harkless, C - Richaun Holmes

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (non-COVID illness), Jeremy Lamb - questionable (left ankle sprain), Isaiah Jackson - out (left knee injury), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Kingss: None

Last Meeting

May 5, 2021: The Pacers dropped a 104-93 decision to the Kings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse behind 62 points in the paint from the visitors. Coming into that night, Indiana had scored at least 140 points in consecutive games. However, the offense appeared out of rhythm against Sacramento, connecting on 36 of their 86 field goal attempts. Marvin Bagley III scored a game-high 31 points and hauled in 12 rebounds for the Kings. Delon Wright added 23, seven boards, and dished out six assists.

Despite their shooting troubles, five Pacers finished in double figures. None were more efficient than Domantas Sabonis, who captured his 42nd double-double of the season by collecting 17 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists. Caris LeVert added 14 points but was 5-of-18 from the field. Three others added 11 points in the defeat.

A back-and-forth first produced a small lead for Sacramento as they entered the second quarter. At the 10:16 mark, Indiana grabbed a 33-32 lead. After that, a defensive battle ensued. The squads combined for just 11 total points over the next five minutes of game time. With 5:16 showing, Bagley's layup started a 6-0 Kings run as Indiana found itself on a 3:44 scoring drought. The Pacers trailed 56-47 at the break.

Things did not get easier for Indiana as Buddy Hield's sharpshooting pushed the Kings' lead to 14 in the third. Another 4:59 scoring drought for the Blue & Gold during the frame saw Sacramento's lead swell to 24. They trailed by 17 entering the fourth.

Trailing 101-78 with 5:07 remaining, the Pacers mounted a 9-1 run to close the gap. However, it was not nearly enough. The Kings secured the win without another Indiana threat.

Noteworthy

The Kings swept the regular-season series last year for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Indiana holds a 16-19 record when playing on the road against Sacramento.

The Pacers' last road win against Sacramento was a 106-103 win on March 29, 2018.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









