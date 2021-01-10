Game Preview: Pacers at Kings

Matchup

After coming up just short against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, the Pacers (6-3) are hitting the road for a five-game Western Conference road trip. They'll start the journey with a contest against the Sacramento Kings (4-6) on Monday night at the Golden 1 Center.

After starting the season 3-1, the Kings have lost five of their last six contests, with defense becoming one of the clear factors of the skid. Over the last four games, Sacramento is allowing opponents to score an average of 132.5 points per game. On Jan. 8 against the Toronto Raptors, they gave up a season-high 144 points in regulation. After Saturday's slate of games, the Kings have the second-worst defensive rating in the NBA, allowing 118.0 points per 100 possessions.

Points should be plenty for the Blue & Gold this game. Through its balanced scoring effort, Indiana is firing the fourth-best field goal percentage in the league (48.6 percent) — nearly on par with what Sacramento is allowing through its first 10 games of the season (49.6 percent). Domantas Sabonis is coming off a powerful 28-point, 22-rebound performance against Phoenix and will look to use that performance as momentum for this upcoming trip. It was the first time in his career he had recorded 20 or more points and 20 or more rebounds in the same game.

On defense, Indiana will have to keep 3-point specialist Buddy Hield in check. While he is averaging a moderate 14.4 points per game, Hield is throwing up 9.8 3-point attempts per game. If he gets hot from beyond the arc, the Pacers might be playing catch-up for part of this game. The Blue & Gold will also have to keep an eye on young playmaker De'Aaron Fox. The 23-year-old out of the University of Kentucky is averaging a team-high 18 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting from the floor.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Aaron Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Kings: PG - De'Aaron Fox, SG - Buddy Hield, SF - Harrison Barnes, PF - Marvin Bagley III, C - Richaun Holmes

Injury Report

Pacers: T.J. McConnell - questionable (personal reasons), Goga Bitadze - out (right ankle sprain), Brian Bowen II - out (partial groin tear), Jeremy Lamb - out (left knee rehabilation), Jalen Lecque - out (left ankle sprain), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Kings: DaQuan Jeffries - out (left ankle sprain), Jabari Parker - out (health and safety protocols)

Last Meeting

Dec. 20, 2019: Indiana cruised to a 119-105 win over the Kings at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in their only matchup of the season. It was their fifth straight win en route to collecting a 20-9 record. Seven Pacers finished in double figures. T.J. Warren led all scorers with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, Myles Turner added 17, while Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell added 15 apiece in the win.

After falling into an early hole, the Pacers' reserves sparked Indiana's offense. Eight consecutive points from McConnell helped pull Indiana to within two by the end of the first.

From there, the bench ignited the team en route to a 38-point second quarter performance and a 68-57 halftime lead. The Blue & Gold never relinquished the lead in the second half and secured the win on a pair of Warren 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter.

"I thought we did a great job," McDermott said postgame of the second unit. "I think it started with those first guys that came in — with McConnell, with Justin Holiday. So, gotta give them credit. It's something we've put emphasis on all year, is to just bring in energy regardless of what the score is."

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won six of the last seven regular-season matchups against the Kings. The Pacers' lone loss to the Kings during the past four seasons came during their last visit to Sacramento on Dec. 1, 2018, as the Kings escaped with a 111-110 home victory.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes and Pacers forward Doug McDermott were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks during the 2017-18 season. Barnes and McDermott were also teammates at Ames High School in Ames, Iowa.

Through nine games, the Pacers have the NBA's third-best assist to turnover ratio (1.97). Only the Phoenix Suns (2.00) and San Antonio Spurs (2.39) rank higher.

