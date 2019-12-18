Game Preview: Pacers vs Kings











Matchup

After their thrilling 105-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Pacers (19-9) have two days off before they take on the Sacramento Kings (12-15) for the first time during the regular season on Friday.

After struggling to start the season, Sacramento has begun to right the ship as of late. But they still appear to struggle with consistency. The Kings have won four of their past six games, including two impressive road wins over the Dallas Mavericks (110-106) and the Houston Rockets (119-118). Yet their two losses in that span are certainly head-scratchers. On Dec. 13, the team fell to the lowly New York Knicks, 103-101. After beating the hapless Golden State Warriors, the team then fell to a young Charlotte Hornets squad on Tuesday night, 110-102.

Sacramento's roster features a mix of older talent and young exciting players. Including this season, their projected starting squad has a combined 31 years of NBA experience, with former Pacer Cory Joseph leading the way in his ninth season. After going down early in the season with injuries, the Kings' promising youngsters, Marvin Bagley III (13.2 points per game) and De'Aaron Fox (18.3 points per game), have returned to the lineup.

In his first four games back from a fractured thumb, Bagley has reached double figures in every appearance. In his first game back from an ankle injury, Fox also appeared to be already at full strength. In a clip that gathered some social media buzz, Fox leaped entirely over Charlotte's Devonte' Graham after falling for his pump-fake.

In total, seven Kings are currently scoring in double figures. Fourth-year guard from Oklahoma Buddy Hield leads the way, averaging 21.6 points per contest. Hield also ranks third in the NBA in 3-point attempts made this season with 106. Only James Harden (135) and Graham (112) have made more. Center Richaun Holmes (11.9 points per game) could be a menace for the Pacers as well. He currently ranks third in the NBA in shooting percentage, connecting on 66.5 percent of his shots from the field.

Depending on which version of the Kings shows up, Indiana may be in a close battle once again. Sacramento has played in six games this season that have been decided a single point. They've collected a 4-2 record in those games.

Malcolm Brogdon

Jeremy Lamb

T.J. Warren

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Cory Joseph

Buddy Hield

Harrison Barnes

Nemanja Bjelica

Richaun Holmes

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Kings: PG - Cory Joseph, SG - Buddy Hield, SF - Harrison Barnes, PF - Nemanja Bjelica, C - Richaun Holmes

Injury Report

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb - questionable (sore right groin), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab)

Kings: None

Last Meeting

December 8, 2018: Thaddeus Young slammed the potential comeback door shut with back-to-back tough three-point plays just past the midway point of the fourth quarter, and Indiana walked away with the 107-97 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Leading by six with 5:18 remaining, Young collected a pass in the paint, and went head first into the Kings' defense. He picked up the bucket and the foul much to the delight of the Indiana crowd. After sinking the free throw, a steal led to Young picking up another and-one, that put the Pacers ahead by 12. The rest was history.

Young finished tied with Buddy Hield for a game-high 20 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 in the victory. In all, six Pacers scored in double figures, including current Blue & Gold members Domantas Sabonis (14) and Doug McDermott (10). Sabonis also had to fight off the effects of food poisoning en route to his performance.

"We just knew we had to stick together and fight," he said. "There wasn't a lot of energy in this game. Both teams coming off of back-to-backs and we just said the first team to play defense wins."

Noteworthy

Indiana holds a 49-40 all-time regular season record against Sacramento, and has won five of the past six meetings.

Harrison Barnes and Doug McDermott know each other very well. Before they were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks during the 2017-18 NBA season, they were teammates at Ames High School in Ames, Iowa. They helped lead the Little Cyclones to consecutive titles in 2009 and 2010.

Kings center Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo were teammates on the Orlando Magic from 2016-19.

The Pacers and Kings played two preseason games against each other in Mumbai, Indiana on Oct. 4-5 as part of the NBA Global Games.

