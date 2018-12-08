Game Preview: Pacers vs Kings

Matchup

After taking care of business in Orlando, the Pacers return home to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Without both Victor Oladipo (sore right knee) and Domantas Sabonis (illness), the Pacers (15-10) put together one of their most complete games of the season, a 112-90 dismantling of the Magic at the Amway Center behind a game-best 26 points from Bojan Bogdanovic.

While Bogdanovic led the way for the starters, it was Kyle O'Quinn — filling it for Sabonis — who had the hot hand with the second unit, notching a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The victory brought the Pacers to a 6-4 record without Oladipo this season (including the game in which he played just four minutes), a far cry from last season's 0-7 without the All-Star guard.

One of those four losses, however, came just a week ago when Indiana fell to the Kings (13-11) on the road in a 111-110 thriller that came down to the final seconds.

Sacramento has been a surprise this season, as second-year guard De'Aaron Fox and the sharpshooting Buddy Hield have become one of the more potent backcourts in the league. During the Kings' 129-110 win over the Cavs, the pair racked up a combined 55 points as they cruised to the 19-point win.

Both teams enter Saturday's matchup on the second night of a back-to-back, a situation where the Pacers are an impressive 4-0 on the season. The Kings are 2-3 in such games this season.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Tyreke Evans

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



De'Aaron Fox

Buddy Hield

Iman Shumpert

Nemanja Bjelica

Willie Cauley-Stein

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Tyreke Evans, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Kings: PG - De'Aaron Fox, SG - Buddy Hield, SF - Iman Shumpert, PF - Nemanja Bjelica, C - Willie Cauley-Stein

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - out (sore right knee), Domantas Sabonis - TBD (illness)

Kings: TBD

Last Meeting

December 1, 2018: In a wild game that featured 11 ties and 25 lead changes, the Pacers were unable to find a way to come out on top against the Kings, who won 111-110.

Bojan Bogdanovic, who led the team with 27 points, had an open look to win it, but his shot rattled in and out as the Pacers closed a four-game road trip with a loss.

The Pacers had six players in double figures, including Myles Turner, Doug McDermott, and Thaddeus Young, who all notched 14 points.

Sacramento was led by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored 20 points and passed out six assists on the night.

Noteworthy

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Kings guard Yogi Farrell were teammates at Indiana University during the 2012-13 season.

Darren Collison played three seasons for the Kings from 2014-2017.

The Kings haven't won at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since December of 2015.

