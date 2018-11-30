Game Preview: Pacers at Kings

Last Updated: Nov. 30 at 4:30 PM ET

Matchup

The Pacers (13-9) have a chance to come away with winning Western Conference road trip on Saturday night. Standing in their way is a Sacramento Kings (10-11) team that has been surprisingly competitive through the first quarter of the season.

After a dismal start that saw them fall into a 24-point hole, the Blue & Gold mounted a marvelous charge on Thursday night against LeBron and the Lakers, actually taking the lead midway through the third quarter. That lead was short-lived, however, as LeBron took over down the stretch to hand Indiana a 104-96 defeat.

The Pacers are now 2-1 on this trip and 3-3 in their past six games without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who remains out with a sore right knee. The team announced on Friday that Oladipo, who was previously considered day-to-day, is now out indefinitely.

Putting together a winning road trip out West is always a challenge, and to do it without their best player would be a huge testament to the Pacers' depth.

"3-1 is really good, especially on the West Coast," Pacers point guard Darren Collison said after Thursday's loss. "It would be our fault if we lose our minds and don't get the next game...The NBA is about bouncing back."

The Kings weren't thought to be a playoff contender in the West coming into the year, but they have exceeded expectations so far this season and are currently just a game out of a playoff spot. The biggest reason why has been the emergence of their starting backcourt.

Third-year shooting guard Buddy Hield and second-year point guard De'Aaron Fox are living up to the potential that made them both top-six picks in their respective drafts. Hield leads Sacramento at 18.4 points per game and is shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range. Fox has taken a significant leap in his sophomore season, increasing his scoring average from 11.6 to 17.4 points per game and his assists from 4.4 to 7.6 per contest.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Tyreke Evans

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



De'Aaron Fox

Buddy Hield

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Nemanja Bjelica

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - out (sore right knee)

Kings: TBD

Last Meeting

March 29, 2018: Victor Oladipo rose to the occasion down the stretch, scoring 13 of Indiana's final 19 points to lift the Pacers to a 106-103 win in Sacramento.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Blue & Gold with 25 points, while Oladipo added 24 points, five rebounds, and two steals as Indiana reeled off its fourth straight win.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings with 21 points, while Hield added 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists off the bench. Willie Cauley-Stein scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half while also adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers swept the season series with the Kings each of the past two years.

A win on Saturday would be Indiana's third straight in Sacramento, tying the longest road winning streak in the history of the series (the Pacers also won three straight games in Sacramento between 1992 and 1995).

Pacers guard Tyreke Evans and Darren Collison are both former Kings. Evans won the Rookie of the Year award in Sacramento, where he played from 2009-13 and again in 2017. Collison spent three seasons in Sacramento from 2014-17.

The Kings roster features former Indiana University stars Yogi Ferrell and Troy Williams as well as Marion, Ind. native Zach Randolph.

