Game Preview: Pacers at Jazz











Matchup

After opening a five-game road trip with an impressive victory in Denver, the Pacers (28-15) for another tough test against the red-hot Utah Jazz (29-13).

Indiana has won five straight games after Sunday's 115-107 victory over the Nuggets, the first win for the Blue & Gold in Denver since 2007. Four Pacers scored 22 or more points in the win, including Doug McDermott, who had a Pacers career-high 24 points while hitting a career-best six 3-pointers, and Domantas Sabonis, who tallied his first career triple-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

After their recent hot streak, the Pacers have moved up to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, percentage points behind fourth-place Boston, just a half-game back of third-place Toronto, and just 1.5 games back of second-place Miami.

While Indiana might be the hottest team in the East, the Jazz have been arguably the best team in the West in 2020. Utah won 10 straight games before an overtime loss in New Orleans on Thursday, but bounced back with a 22-point win over Sacramento on Saturday.

Offensively, the Jazz are led by third-year guard Donovan Mitchell, who is making a strong push for his first All-Star selection, averaging 24.7 points and 4.3 assists per game. Former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic is also having a big year in his first season in Utah, averaging 21.3 points per game and shooting 41.8 percent from 3-point range (one of four Jazz players shooting 41 percent or better from beyond the arc).

Defensively, the Jazz are ninth in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing just 106.7 points per 100 possessions. Two-time reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert anchors Utah's defense, blocking just under two shots per game.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Jeremy Lamb

T.J. Warren

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Donovan Mitchell

Joe Ingles

Bojan Bogdanovic

Royce O'Neale

Rudy Gobert

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Jazz: PG - Donovan Mitchell, SG - Joe Ingles, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Royce O'Neale, C - Rudy Gobert

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab)

Jazz: None

Last Meeting

November 27, 2019: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points in his return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but the Pacers go the last laugh, pulling away for a 121-102 victory.

Domantas Sabonis led the way with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting and 12 rebounds. T.J. Warren also scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

Jeremy Lamb just missed out on joining the 20-point club, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

"I think we were so unselfish," Brogdon said after the win. "I think it's hard to play a team that has multiple scorers that are also willing to pass and make the right play. That's how we played tonight."

Bogdanovic went 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 10-for-11 from the free throw line in the loss. Donovan Mitchell added 26 points for Utah, while Rudy Gobert finished with 14 points and 13 boards.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won their last three games against the Jazz and two straight games in Utah.

Indiana is 3-3 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back, including a 1-2 record on the road.

Indianapolis native Mike Conley returned to action for Utah in their win over Sacramento on Saturday, his first game action since Dec. 17 due to a left hamstring injury.

Tickets

After a five-game road trip, the Pacers will return home to host the Chicago Bulls at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:00 PM ET. All-Star guard Victor Oladipo plans to make his season debut that night. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)