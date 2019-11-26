Game Preview: Pacers vs Jazz











The Pacers are slowly getting healthier and continuing to roll off wins. Indiana (10-6) will look for its fourth straight win and its eighth in its last 10 games on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against the Utah Jazz (11-6).

After Jeremy Lamb and T.J. McConnell returned to the lineup in Saturday's win over Orlando, starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon — who had missed the past three contests with lower back soreness — was back on the court for Monday's game against Memphis. With Brogdon back, the offense was firing on all cylinders, shooting 54.3 percent from the field and draining 18 3-pointers in a 126-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Six Pacers scored in double figures in the victory, including Brogdon, who had 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting and dished out eight of Indiana's 29 assists.

"Guys don't care who gets the hype," Brogdon said. "Guys don't care who gets the buckets. It's about winning games. It's about playing good basketball."

The Blue & Gold will face a stiffer defensive test on Wednesday against Utah. The Jazz are the NBA's best defensive team as of Tuesday, surrendering just 102.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Jazz feature several talented perimeter defenders, including long-armed shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and pesky point guard Mike Conley, the Indianapolis native whom they acquired from Memphis over the offseason. But the anchor of Utah's defense is 7-1 Rudy Gobert, the two-time reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. The Pacers may catch a break on Wednesday, as Gobert has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Wednesday will also mark the return of Bojan Bogdanovic to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Croatian sharpshooter had two memorable seasons with the Pacers. He proved to be a strong second option and a capable defender in his first season in Indiana, averaging 14.3 points and holding his own against LeBron James in a seven-game playoff series. Bogdanovic then had a breakout year last season, emerging as Indiana's go-to option after the season-ending injury to Victor Oladipo. The 6-8 forward averaged 18 points and 4.1 rebounds last season while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from 3-point range, all career highs.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Jazz: PG - Mike Conley, SG - Donovan Mitchell, SF - Royce O'Neale, PF - Bojan Bogdanovic, C - Tony Bradley

Injury Report

Pacers: JaKarr Sampson - questionable (sore back), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab), Edmond Sumner - out (right hand fracture)

Jazz: Rudy Gobert - questionable (left ankle sprain), Ed Davis - out (left fibula fracture), Nigel Williams-Goss - out (right great toe sprain)

Last Meeting

November 26, 2018: The Indiana Pacers (12-8) opened a four-game Western Conference road trip in style, blowing out the Jazz for the second time in a week to roll to a 121-88 victory in Utah.

Indiana shot 58.3 percent from the field, had 34 assists, and got a big boost from beleaguered sharpshooter Doug McDermott. After going scoreless and taking just one shot in a loss to San Antonio three days earlier, McDermott bounced back with a season-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and pulled down six rebounds against the Jazz.

"They were headhunting me tonight," McDermott told FOX Sports Indiana's Jeremiah Johnson after the win. "I had to take advantage of that. We put in a couple more plays to get me moving and I thought that really worked."

Myles Turner added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go along with four rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Derrick Favors led Utah with 13 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Rudy Gobert added 12 points and six boards.

Noteworthy

The Pacers swept the regular season series with Utah last season for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

Indiana is 45-43 all time against the Jazz, including a 29-15 record in games played in Indianapolis.

The Pacers' 18 3-pointers in Monday's win over Memphis were one shy of the franchise record, set on Nov. 24, 2015 at Washington and matched on Nov. 5, 2019 against the Lakers.

The Pacers continue their four-game homestand by welcoming Bojan Bogdanovic and the Utah Jazz to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

City Edition Uniforms to Make Debut

The Pacers will wear their 2019-20 Nike City Edition uniforms for the first time on Wednesday. The racing-inspired uniforms are a tribute to the city's legacy of auto racing as well as the team's modern identity. Learn More »