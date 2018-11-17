Game Preview: Pacers vs Jazz

Last updated: Nov. 18 at 9:30 AM ET

Matchup

The Pacers enter Monday's matchup with the Utah Jazz seeking a third straight win as they wrap up their homestand at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

On Saturday, Indiana (10-6) was able to overcome a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to topple the Atlanta Hawks, getting huge contributions from rookie Aaron Holiday, who scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Holiday's performance was especially timely, since Indiana lost the services of Victor Oladipo early, who exited the game with a sore right knee.

"We don't win this game if he doesn't come in and play the way that he did on both ends of the floor," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan after the victory.

Oladipo's status is considered day-to-day entering Monday's meeting with the Jazz (8-8).

Utah finished last season with the NBA's best defense, but it has struggled to slow down opponents so far this season, allowing 107.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Monday's game marks the final stop on Utah's five-game road trip in which they've gone 2-2, most recently defeating the Boston Celtics 98-86 at the TD Garden.

The Pacers will need to take better care of the ball against Utah than they did against Atlanta, when they committed a season-high 22 turnovers, but still ended up victorious.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Ricky Rubio

Donovan Mitchell

Joe Ingles

Derrick Favors

Rudy Gobert

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Jazz: PG - Ricky Rubio, SG - Donovan Mitchell, SF - Joe Ingles, SF - Derrick Favors, C - Rudy Gobert

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (sore right knee)

Jazz: TBD

Last Meeting

March 7, 2018: The Utah Jazz came into Bankers Life Fieldhouse and left with a 104-84 victory over the Pacers, snapping a three-game winning streak for Indiana.

"It's a good defensive team and we didn't get anything," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the loss. "I don't think we got clear looks.

"We were playing against defense all night long. They establish their tempo and the game is at their tempo. Basically, we could not get any stops defensively to try to get out and get some easy opportunities."

Center Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 23 points and 14 rebounds while rookie Donovan Mitchell finished with 20 points.

For the Pacers Myles Turner notched a team-high 24 points, making 10-of-14 shots.

Noteworthy

Jazz forward Geroges Niang was drafted by the Pacers with the 50th pick in 2016 NBA Draft.

The all-time series between the two teams is tied at 43 wins apiece.

Tickets

The Pacers' homestand concludes on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as the Pacers square off with Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz at 7 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Bobby "Slick" Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.