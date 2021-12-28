Game Preview: Pacers vs Hornets

Matchup

After a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls on the road, the Pacers (14-20) will try to bounce back when they host the Charlotte Hornets (18-17) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday night. The Blue & Gold have lost four straight games against the Hornets, including the first two meetups this season.

The Hornets are currently powering through a stretch of 10 games in which eight are road contests. After losing three of five on their Western Conference road trip, the crew returned to dismantle the shorthanded Houston Rockets on Monday, 123-99. Terry Rozier (16.9 points per game) scored a game-high 27 in the win, including seven triples. The seventh-year guard has made 15 threes in his last three games while shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc (15-of-32).

While Rozier, LaMelo Ball (19.7 points, eight assists per game), and Gordon Hayward (17.1 points) help Charlotte soar on offense, the squad has struggled on the defensive end of the court. Despite the Hornets' stout defensive performance in their last outing, they still have the league's worst defensive rating through 35 games (113.7 points per 100 possessions). Additionally, they allow an average of 48 points in the paint, boding good news for the Pacers' drivers and big men. The Blue & Gold have averaged 120 points over two games against Charlotte this season.

The Pacers could see a new face at point guard when they take on Charlotte as well. With Indiana thin at the position, the Blue & Gold called up guard Keifer Sykes from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Sykes, who has played professional basketball in seven different countries, turned some heads this summer during The Basketball Tournament. He made headlines after hitting a championship-winning triple for his team, Boeheim's Army. Sykes started 13 games for the Mad Ants and averaged 16.3 points and 8.0 assists per game.

Pacers: PG - Caris LeVert, SG - Chris Duarte, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Hornets: PG - LaMelo Ball, SG - Terry Rozier, SF - Gordon Hayward, PF - Jalen McDaniels, C - Mason Plumlee

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Jeremy Lamb - questionable (sore right wrist), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

Hornets: Miles Bridges - out (health and safety protocols), Scottie Lewis - out (health and safety protocols), P.J. Washington - out (health and safety protocols)

Last Meeting

Nov. 19, 2021: The Hornets broke open a 37-37 game to lead by as many as 25 in the contest. However, the Pacers bench clawed their way back into the bout. With less than a minute to play, Indiana got back to within three and had a chance to tie with the final shot. But the Hornets defense prevented the Blue & Gold from firing off an attempt. The Hornets prevailed, 121-118, at Spectrum Center.

In total, the bench scored 78 points in the comeback effort that fell short. Jeremy Lamb tallied 23 on 6-of-9 shooting and went 7-for-7 at the charity stripe. Torrey Craig added 14 and seven rebounds in front of several family members. Brad Wanamaker recorded 12.

Trailing 121-115, Lamb nailed his fourth triple to trim the deficit to three. The Blue & Gold then defended the Hornets' inbound play well and forced an errant pass. They had 16.2 seconds to come up with a final shot.

Unfortunately, Charlotte had an advantage. Knowing Indiana needed a triple, they stacked the perimeter with defenders. The Pacers tried valiantly to give the hot-handed Lamb an open look, but they fell just short.

LaMelo Ball was the culprit for Charlotte's run that broke the game open. Ball knocked in five of an 8-0 run that pushed the Hornets ahead with 5:16 left in the second quarter. From there, he took over, forcing mismatches with tough passes and making quality buckets himself. He finished with a game-high 32 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Noteworthy

Indiana holds a 30-13 home record against the Hornets all-time during the regular season.

Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 33 points on opening night against the Hornets.

Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb played for the Hornets for four seasons from 2015-19.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









