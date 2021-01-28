Game Preview: Pacers at Hornets

Matchup

The Pacers (11-7) will try for a two-game sweep of the Hornets (7-11) on Friday night, when the two teams square off for the second time in three nights in Charlotte.

Indiana came away with a 116-106 win in round one on Wednesday night, thanks in large part to the return of Domantas Sabonis. The All-Star big man had sustained a knee contusion after colliding with Kyle Lowry in Monday's win over Toronto, but an MRI on Tuesday showed no structural damage and Sabonis was back in the lineup on Wednesday.

Sabonis was magnificent against the Hornets, tallying 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to record his second triple-double of the season and the sixth of his career. He nows shares the NBA franchise record for career triple-doubles with Detlef Schrempf.

"I don't like sitting," Sabonis said after the win. "I felt bad I couldn't come back last game. It was a weird feeling — I was in pain, wanted to make sure with the MRI. I woke up today, felt a bit better, and then after my nap I felt good...I felt I could play."

Now Indiana is faced with the difficult task of beating the same team twice in a row. Indiana held Gordon Hayward, the Hornets' top scorer, to 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting on Wednesday, nearly eight points under his season average. Slowing down the former All-Star and Butler star should continue to be the Blue & Gold's focus on Friday.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Hornets: PG - Devonte' Graham, SG - Terry Rozier, SF - Gordon Hayward, PF - PJ Washington, C - Cody Zeller

Injury Report

Pacers: Brian Bowen II - out (G League two-way contract), Jalen Lecque - out (G League assignment), Caris LeVert - out (medical condition), Cassius Stanley - out (G League two-way contract), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Hornets: Vernon Carey Jr. - out (G League assignment), Jalen McDaniels - out (G League assignment), Nick Richards - out (G League assignment)

Last Meeting

Jan. 27, 2021: The Pacers raced out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter, gave it all back in the second, but pulled away late for a 116-106 win in Charlotte.

Doug McDermott scored a season-high 28 points off the bench on 12-of-22 shooting, even though the sharpshooter made just one 3-pointer.

"Doug's been amazing all year," Domantas Sabonis said after the win. "They're pressuring him so much, they don't want him to shoot threes. So he's finishing with twos. I think no one thought Doug can finish like that, but we've known for a while now and now he's having his opportunity to do it. I was trying to find him."

Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for Indiana, while Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season with 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 18 points in the loss. PJ Washington added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Cody Zeller (10 points and 14 rebounds) recorded a double-double.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won four straight games against the Hornets dating back to last season.

Indiana has now won two straight games at Spectrum Center after dropping six of its previous seven contests in Charlotte.

Malcolm Brogdon has scored 20 or more points in 10 of 13 games in 2021 while setting a new single-game career high three times over the past month.

