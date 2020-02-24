Game Preview: Pacers vs Hornets

Matchup

After two games away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Pacers are back at home this week for a pair of games before heading out on a five-game road trip. Indiana (33-24) tips off a short homestand by hosting the Charlotte Hornets (19-37) on Tuesday night.

The latest road trip was a Jekyll and Hyde experience for the Blue & Gold. They started it off well, handling the Knicks in New York on Friday night in their first game after the All-Star break, but things went awry on Sunday night in Toronto. The Pacers fell into an early hole, trailing 13-1 and 21-3, and never really recovered, as the Raptors rolled to a 46-point victory, the second largest margin of defeat in franchise history.

To make matters worse, Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb went down with what appeared to be a significant knee injury in Sunday's loss. An MRI on Monday revealed that Lamb sustained a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus, and a lateral femoral condylar fracture and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Victor Oladipo did not play on Sunday after tweaking his back in the second half of Friday's victory. With Lamb and possibly Oladipo out, the Pacers will rely more heavily on second-year guard Aaron Holiday and possibly even promote third-year guard Edmond Sumner into the rotation.

The Hornets are still fighting for a playoff berth, but are on the outside looking in, five games back of Orlando for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Charlotte's diminutive backcourt duo of Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham does the heavy lifting for the Hornets' offensive attack. The two guards are tied for the team lead in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game apiece, and combine for 15.9 3-point attempts and 11.7 assists per game.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Aaron Holiday, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Hornets: PG - Devonte' Graham, SG - Terry Rozier, SF - Miles Bridges, PF - PJ Washington, C - Cody Zeller

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (sore back), Edmond Sumner - questionable (sore left hip), Jeremy Lamb - out (torn left ACL, a torn lateral meniscus, and lateral femoral condylar fracture)

Hornets: None

Last Meeting

January 6, 2020: T.J. Warren scored 30 of his season-high 36 points in the second half to lead the Pacers to a 115-104 win in Charlotte.

Warren finished the night 15-for-24 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line while also tallying five rebounds and three assists.

"I thought he played a real smart game tonight," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "There were some times when they double teamed him, and he got the ball out of the trap but when he was able to get a look at the basket, he put it in the basket."

Domantas Sabonis added 18 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in the victory. Myles Turner tallied 15 points, nine boards, and three blocks, while Jeremy Lamb chipped in 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 28 points and six assists in the loss. Devonte' Graham added 22 points, five boards, and six assists.

Noteworthy

Tuesday's game is the final meeting between Indiana and Charlotte this season. The Pacers are 2-1 against the Hornets this season and have not won the season series with Charlotte since the 2015-16 campaign.

The Pacers need just two more home wins to secure a winning record at home for the 31st straight season, the longest active streak in the NBA.

All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis has 43 double-doubles, tied for the fourth-most in a single season in NBA franchise history. He trails just Jermaine O'Neal (44 double-doubles in the 2003-04 season), Clark Kellogg (47 in 1982-83) and Troy Murphy (49 in 2008-09) with 25 games remaining in the regular season.

