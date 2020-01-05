Game Preview: Pacers at Hornets











Matchup

After a close, disappointing loss in Atlanta, the Pacers head up to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in attempt to avenge their early season loss at Spectrum Center. The first visit saw a tight overtime game decided by a controversial foul call and a 42-7 discrepancy in free throw attempts.

The Blue & Gold are also hoping to avoid their first three-game losing streak since the first three games of the season. To do so, they'll have to be ready to play from the start. Charlotte will be looking for its third straight win when these two teams meet.

On Saturday, Indiana fought through an early 22-point deficit to make the game close in the end against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Similar to Young, the Hornets have a young guard in Devonte' Graham that could heat up at any point. The former Kansas guard is averaging 19.0 points per game and the NBA's sixth-most assists per game this season (7.9). Accompanying Graham in the backcourt is former Boston Celtic Terry Rozier. This season, Rozier is averaging career highs in points (17.8), assists (4.4), steals (1.2), and 3-point attempts (6.6) per game.

Additionally, in the first meetup at Spectrum Center, the Pacers seemingly had no answer for veteran big man Bismack Biyombo in the fourth quarter. After sitting through the first three quarters, the 6-8, 255-pound center earned several key buckets and rebounds to help the Hornets hang around in the fourth quarter. He eventually earned the starting job — due in part to this performance.

If Indiana struggles out of the gate and continues to experience late-game rebounding woes, then this game may be closer than fans would enjoy. The Pacers also might be without the energetic services of T.J. McConnell, who left early in the fourth quarter against Atlanta after suffering a sprained right ankle. With Brogdon out and McConnell questionable, the Pacers front court will be thin while facing Graham and Rozier.

Projected Starters



Aaron Holiday

Jeremy Lamb

T.J. Warren

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Devonte' Graham

Terry Rozier

Miles Bridges

PJ Washington

Bismack Biyombo

Injury Report

Pacers: T.J. McConnell - questionable (right ankle sprain), Malcolm Brogdon - out (sore lower back), Naz Mitrou-Long - out (right ankle sprain), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab)

Hornets: None

Last Meeting

December 15, 2019: The Pacers picked up a dominant 107-85 win over the Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse behind a game-high 23 points from Aaron Holiday and double-doubles from Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

Indiana built and kept a double-digit lead all the way until halftime. The Hornets then managed to climb back in the third quarter, after the Pacers tallied just 13 points on 6-of-25 shooting in the frame. However, Aaron Holiday managed to recharge Indiana's offense to put the game away in the fourth quarter. His bounce pass to a cutting Sabonis for a crowd-stirring slam with 8:48 remaining began a 9-3 run that changed the momentum for good.

His step-back three in the face of a Hornets defender with 4:55 remaining then iced the game.

"(It's) just slowing down out there," he said of his improved performances. "Not trying to, I guess, play at one speed, change my pace. And my teammates are doing a good job of finding me in good positions to where I can succeed. So, a lot of it is due to them."

The win was the third of an eventual five-game winning streak.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost six of their last seven road games against the Hornets, including their overtime loss on Nov. 5.

In their first matchup against the Hornets at Spectrum Center, North Carolina native T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon combined for 64 of Indiana's 120 points.

On Oct. 25, 2019, the Hornets' Caleb and Cody Martin became the first twins in NBA history to appear in the same game as teammates in their rookie seasons.

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)