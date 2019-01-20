Game Preview: Pacers vs Hornets

Matchup

The Pacers will look for their second win in as many nights on Sunday evening, when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the second night of a home back-to-back.

Indiana (30-15) is 2-1 so far during its five-game homestand, including a 111-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

The Blue & Gold got a big lift from their bench on Saturday night. While leading scorers Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic struggled with their shots, going a combined 6-for-25, but reserves Tyreke Evans and Domantas Sabonis picked them up.

Evans scored a team-high points on 7-of-11 shooting (2-of-3 from 3-point range), while Sabonis collected his 20th double-double of the season by tallying 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 11 rebounds.

The Hornets (22-23) have a sub-.500 record but are still in playoff position. Charlotte heads to Indiana on a three-game win streak that includes a victory in San Antonio, currently holds the eighth and final playoff spot by two games over Detroit and is just a half-game back of Miami for first place in the weaker-than-usual Southeast Division.

The main reason Charlotte is in playoff contention is the sensational play of All-Star Kemba Walker. The 6-1 guard carries a heavy load for the Hornets and entered Saturday 12th in the NBA in scoring at 25.2 points per game. He attempts 20 shots and nine 3-pointers a night, so the Pacers guards will want to try to force him to give up the ball and make other players beat them on Sunday.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Hornets: PG - Kemba Walker, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - Nicolas Batum, PF - Marvin Williams, C - Bismack Biyombo

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Hornets: Cody Zeller - out (right hand surgery)

Last Meeting

November 21, 2018: The Hornets racked up 105 points over the first three quarters and knocked down 18 3-pointers in a 127-109 win over the Pacers in Charlotte.

Jeremy Lamb scored 21 points and went 5-for-7 from 3-point range, while Kemba Walker tallied 16 points and 11 assists in the victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 20 points, going 4-for-6 from 3-point range, and dished out four assists. Thaddeus Young added 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won 15 of their last 18 games against Charlotte at Bankers Life Fieldhouse dating back to the 2008-09 season.

Indiana is 5-2 when playing on the second night of a back-to-back this season, including a perfect 4-0 record when that game is at home.

With a victory on Sunday, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan would win his 599th career game. He is nearing becoming the fifth active NBA coach and 26th ever to reach 600 career victories.

