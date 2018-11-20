Game Preview: Pacers at Hornets

Last updated: Nov. 20 at 1:45 PM ET

Matchup

Coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season, a 121-94 dismantling of the Jazz, the Pacers take to the road, where they've won five of their last six.

Indiana — winners of three straight — heads to Charlotte take on a Hornets (8-8) team currently experiencing outer-worldly offense from Kemba Walker.

After scoring 60 points versus the 76ers, Walker put up 43 just two nights later during a win against the Celtics. In doing so, Walker became the first player to follow up a 60-point game with a 40-point game since Kobe Bryant in 2006-07.

Containing Walker — the NBA's leading scorer with 29.6 points per game — will be priority number one for the Pacers (11-6), who are unsure whether they will have All-Defensive First Team player Victor Oladipo (sore right knee) for Wednesday's matchup.

Even without Oladipo, who only played four minutes during Saturday's win over the Hawks, the Pacers' defense has been dialed in of late. After a homestand in which Indiana didn't allow any of its three opponents to surpass 94 points, the Pacers now rank third in the NBA in defensive efficiency at 102.9 points per 100 possessions.

Even more impressive than their defense on Monday was their offensive eruption without Oladipo in the lineup. Last season, Indiana was 0-7 without Oladipo. But against the Jazz, the Pacers dealt out a season-best 35 assists, playing the type of team basketball head coach Nate McMillan has stressed since training camp.

"This is the type basketball we're capable of playing," McMillan said after Monday's win. "We just have to get consistent at it."

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Tyreke Evans

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Kemba Walker

Jeremy Lamb

Nicolas Batum

Marvin Williams

Cody Zeller

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Tyreke Evans, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Hornets: PG - Kemba Walker, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - Nicolas Batum, SF - Marvin Williams, C - Cody Zeller

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - questionable (sore right knee), Myles Turner - questionable (sprained left ankle)

Hornets: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist - out (right ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

April 10, 2018: Resting their starters in the final game of the season, the Pacers were defeated 119-93 by the Charlotte Hornets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pacers, who were already locked in the fifth seed, had no need to play their starters, as the game wrapped up Indiana's impressive 48-win campaign in 2017-18.

For the Hornets, Dwight Howard was effective, scoring 14 points and pulling down 17 rebounds in the Charlotte victory.

On Indiana, Glenn Robinson III compiled 13 points and eight rebounds, while forward TJ Leaf went 6-of-12 from the field for 13 points.

Noteworthy

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Hornets forward Cody Zeller were teammates at Indiana University.

The Pacers are 64-43 all-time against the Hornets.

Wednesday's game will be the first of three meetings between the teams this season, with the remaining two being played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Jan. 20 and Feb. 11).

Tickets

Following their matchup with the Hornets, the Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 23 to host LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)