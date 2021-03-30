Game Preview: Pacers vs Heat

Matchup

After spending most of March on the road, the Pacers (21-24) will close out the month by hosting the Heat (23-24) on Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Wednesday's game could have been a reunion of sorts for the Pacers and two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, who recently joined the Heat. Indiana traded Oladipo, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, to Houston on Jan. 16 in a four-team deal that brought Caris LeVert to Indiana and sent James Harden to Brooklyn. The Rockets then turned around and sent Oladipo to Miami at last week's trade deadline.

But Oladipo will not be able to play on Wednesday night. He was eligible to play Monday night in New York, but stayed back in Miami due to a head cold. Oladipo was also listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers on the Heat's latest injury report.

The Pacers and Heat squared off twice in Miami just before the Heat acquired Oladipo, with the Pacers sweeping the two game set over the weekend of March 19-21. Indiana rolled to a 137-110 win in the first game, before eking out a 109-106 overtime victory in the rematch.

The Pacers' primary focus on Wednesday will be slowing down Miami's dynamic duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The two were catalysts in Miami's first-round sweep of Indiana in last year's playoffs and both had strong showings in the two-game set in Miami earlier this month. Though Miami dropped both of those games, Adebayo averaged 24.5 points, 9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2 blocks, while Butler averaged 19 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Heat: PG - Goran Dragic, SG - Duncan Robinson, SF - Jimmy Butler, PF - Trevor Ariza, C - Bam Adebayo

Injury Report

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb - questionable (right toe sprain), Doug McDermott - questionable (right ankle sprain), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Heat: Gabe Vincent - probable (sore right knee), Kendrick Nunn - questionable (right ankle sprain), Udonis Hasleem - out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala - out (health and safety protocols), Victor Oladipo - out (head cold)

Last Meeting

March 21, 2021: The Pacers used three straight 3-pointers in overtime to take the lead and Caris LeVert's jumper with 48.2 seconds remaining helped seal a 109-106 win over the Heat in Miami.

Jimmy Butler hit one of two free throws with 12.2 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime and Miami scored five straight points in the extra session to take a 103-98 lead. But the Blue & Gold surged ahead thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Justin Holiday and another trey from Malcolm Brogdon pushed the lead to four.

Bam Adebayo's three-point play cut Indiana's lead to 107-106 with 1:02 remaining, but LeVert hit a jumper on the other end to push the lead back to three. The Heat had two chances to tie the game in the final 30 minutes, but Tyler Herro and Butler both missed 3-pointers as the Pacers held on for the win.

"There was just no quit, honestly," Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said after the win. "We went down five and came together in the huddle and said, 'There's a lot of time left.' We said, 'That's plenty of time, don't give up, don't quit.' And that's exactly what we did."

Seven Pacers scored between 12 and 17 points in the victory. Both Domantas Sabonis (17 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals) and Brogdon (12 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists) recorded double-doubles.

Adebayo led all scorers with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Butler added 21 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists.

Noteworthy

With a win on Wednesday, the Pacers would sweep the season series with Miami for the second time in the last three seasons and the fourth time overall.

Indiana set multiple series records in its 137-110 win on March 19. The Pacers' 137 points were their most ever against the Heat and the 27-point margin marked the Blue & Gold's largest victory in Miami.

Myles Turner has now blocked at least one shot in 60 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA and tied for the 18th longest streak since 1983-84.

