Game Preview: Pacers at Heat

The Pacers are preparing for a Sunday matinee rematch against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena for the second installment of their two-game series. Miami has been swept twice this season in these scenarios while the Pacers have had split decisions in each set.

Nonetheless, Miami will most likely enter Sunday's match fired up. The team will be seeking vengeance after the Blue & Gold torched the Heat for a season-high 137 points Friday evening. Despite all five Miami starters averaging in double figures on the season, the Pacers' defense limited Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, and Kendrick Nunn to single-digit performances.

Indiana will have to be wary of a bounce-back performance from Miami's sharpshooters on Sunday. The hosts finished just 9-of-34 (26.5 percent) from long range on Friday night. Robinson and Tyler Herro were a combined 3-of-13 from beyond the arc.

The Pacers will also be looking for a repeat performance in the fourth quarter. After struggling to close out three of the last four games, Indiana erupted for 38 points on 13-of-21 (61.9 percent) shooting in the final frame against Miami. They connected on 6-of-10 attempts from 3-point range. The outburst fell just three points shy of tying their fourth-quarter season-high set back on Feb. 13 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The lone blemish on Friday night's victory was Myles Turner tweaking his right ankle in the third quarter after a seemingly innocuous leap into the air. The big man returned to action later. However, the injury slightly impacted his performance down the stretch. His condition will be updated as the team moves closer to game time.

Fans should expect more of a fight from Miami on Sunday as the Pacers seek consecutive wins for the first time since claiming back-to-back road contests against the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 11 and Feb. 13.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Caris LeVert

Justin Holiday

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Kendrick Nunn

Duncan Robinson

Jimmy Butler

Kelly Olynyk

Bam Adebayo

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner – questionable (right ankle), JaKarr Sampson – questionable (sore left knee), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Heat: Avery Bradley – out (right calf strain), Udonis Haslem – out (health and safety protocols), Andre Iguodala – out (left hip soreness)

Last Meeting

March 19, 2021: Indiana used 20 3-pointers to steamroll Miami 137-110 in the first of three matchups this season between the two squads. Malcolm Brogdon finished with a game-high 27 points and tied his career-high with seven made 3-point shots. Six other Pacers finished in double figures as well. Doug McDermott (17 points), T.J. McConnell (16 points), and Jeremy Lamb (12 points) all finished in double digits off the bench. McConnell added 15 assists to record his third double-double of the season.

With 11 minutes remaining in the second period, McConnell drove into the paint and finished a layup to break a 32-32 tie. The Pacers never surrendered the lead for the duration of the game. McConnell was the catalyst in keeping and maintaining a lead during the early moments of both the second and fourth quarters.

A string of three consecutive Miami triples threatened the Pacers' comfortable lead early in the fourth quarter. It appeared Indiana was headed down an all-too-familiar path. However, Jeremy Lamb and McDermott hit four straight free throws in a single Pacers possession to right the ship. Indiana never let the lead slip under 15 for the final 7:30 of the game.

Noteworthy

This is the final two-game series the Pacers will play for the rest of the regular season.

Indiana and Miami will meet a total of three times this season. All games will take place this month. After Sunday's contest, the Pacers host the Heat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 31.

Pacers guard Caris LeVert and Heat guard Duncan Robinson were teammates at the University of Michigan for the 2015-16 college basketball season.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









