Game Preview: Pacers at Heat

The Pacers (17-22) are looking to bounce back from Wednesday's defeat to the Brooklyn Nets when they travel South to take on the Miami Heat (22-19) for the first time this season. Friday night's matchup will be the first of a back-to-back series for Indiana against last year's Eastern Conference champions at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Despite Wednesday night's narrow 89-85 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Heat have been playing like their namesake over the past month. The squad has dropped just two games out of their last 13 contests. Much of Miami's success can be attributed to their suffocating defense. Under the 13th year of head coach Erik Spoelstra's tutelage, Miami has the league's third-best defensive rating (108.2 points per 100 possessions). Additionally, they're holding opponents to the lowest average of points scored in the paint (39.9), and the lowest overall shooting percentage (44.1 percent). Ball movement and scoring in transition will be key in the Pacers' search for a win.

One weakness the Heat appear to have is on the opposite end of the court – scoring. Despite all five projected starters averaging in double figures, with Jimmy Butler leading the way averaging 21.8 points per game, the Heat are 25th in the league in offensive rating (107.6 points per 100 possessions). They rank in the bottom half in field goal percentage (19th at 45.9 percent) and 26th in 3-point shooting percentage (34.7 percent). If Indiana finds a way to jump ahead early, they could control the lead for the majority of the game.

However, the Blue & Gold have been struggling to close out games as of late. Over the past five games, the Pacers have been outscored in the fourth quarter 168-114, a margin of -54. Despite taking a lead into the fourth in three of those games, they've escaped with only one win, a 122-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on March 13. They've failed to hold an opponent to fewer than 31 points in the fourth quarter since March 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the potential of a close defensive slugfest in these games against the Heat, the Pacers will have to find opportunities to reignite their clutch scorers.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

>Heat: PG - Kendrick Nunn, SG - Duncan Robinson, SF - Jimmy Butler, PF - Kelly Olynyk, C - Bam Adebayo

Injury Report

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb - questionable (sore left knee), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Heat: Trevor Ariza – out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley – out (right calf strain), Maurice Harkless – out (stomach illness), Andre Iguodala – out (left hip soreness)

Last Meeting

Aug. 14, 2020: The Pacers capped off the 2019-20 regular season with a 109-92 win over the Miami Heat inside the Orlando bubble. The victory avenged the 114-92 defeat suffered against the Heat four nights prior. Indiana then faced the Heat in the first round of the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs but was subsequently swept out of the playoffs in four games.

Doug McDermott led the way with 23 points in the victory. He went 8-of-16 from the field and 5-of-11 from 3-point range. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points in just 25 minutes. He also recorded six rebounds and six assists.

In a game that featured heavy action from the reserves, Indiana used a 15-0 run to jump out to an early 21-7 lead. From there, they were able to control the game easily. Indiana led by as many as 21 in the first half before the Heat whittled it down to 58-44 before the break. However, that didn't stop the Blut & Gold.

Brogdon and Edmond Sumner led the Pacers to eight unanswered points to start the third quarter. Despite a valiant 14-point, third-quarter effort from Tyler Herro, the Pacers still maintained a sizable lead heading into the fourth.

In the fourth, the Pacers never allowed the Heat to make a serious run, as they finished the regular season on a high note. Brothers Justin and Aaron Holiday finished with 11 points, while JaKarr Sampson also finished in double figures. The energetic big man finished with 10 points and four rebounds.

Noteworthy

The Heat are one of seven teams that Indiana has not played against this season.

Domantas Sabonis averaged a double-double over four regular-season games against Miami last season (17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds).

The Pacers lead the Heat in the all-time regular-season series, 67-50.

