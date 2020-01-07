Game Preview: Pacers vs Heat











Matchup

After picking up a bounce-back win on Monday night in Charlotte, the Pacers (23-14) return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a pivotal home game against the Miami Heat (26-10) on Wednesday night.

T.J. Warren went off for a season-high 36 points to help lead Indiana to a 115-104 win in Charlotte, a victory that the Blue & Gold hope will help them snap out of a recent funk. Prior to Monday's victory, the Pacers had dropped four of their last five contests, a skid that actually started with a 113-112 loss to the Heat on Dec. 27 in Miami.

Warren had 30 points after halftime in Monday's win, going 12-for-17 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line over the final two quarters. Warren's offensive explosion wasn't a result of him taking matters into his own hands, but rather the end product of good ball movement — Indiana had 31 assists in the win, including 20 in the second half.

"Whenever you move the ball like that and you're making the defense defend you and you're not just jacking up shots a lot of times you play in good rhythm and I thought he played a real smart game tonight," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the victory.

The Heat have been the biggest surprise in the Eastern Conference this season, hovering near the top of the conference all season long. Miami has been the best home team in the entire NBA so far this season, racking up a 17-1 record. They are more vulnerable on the road, going 9-9 so far away from AmericanAirlines Arena.

After signing with the Heat over the summer, All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler has emerged as the team's top offensive option, averaging 20.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. But Miami has plenty of additional offensive firepower to complement Butler, as six other players average between 11.8 and 15.9 points per game.

Pacers: PG - Aaron Holiday, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Heat: PG - Kendrick Nunn, SG - Duncan Robinson, SF - Jimmy Butler, PF - Bam Adebayo, C - Meyers Leonard

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore lower back), Naz Mitrou-Long - out (right ankle sprain), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab)

Heat: TBD

Last Meeting

December 27, 2019: Goran Dragic's jumper with 6.8 seconds left lifted the Heat to a 113-112 win over Indiana in Miami. The Pacers had taken a one-point lead on Jeremy Lamb's runner with 30.8 seconds remaining and forced a miss on the other end, but Miami was able to come up with not one but two offensive rebounds on before Dragic's eventual game-winner.

That was the story of the night, as the Heat outrebounded the Pacers 56-34 overall and 14-2 on the offensive glass.

"We knew that this was an athletic team," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the loss. "They shoot and go get it. We didn't really stop them from rebounding all night long. That last possession was the biggest one of the game and we give them three chances on that possession."

Aaron Holiday led the Blue & Gold with 17 points and nine assists in the loss. Six other Pacers finished in double figures, including Lamb and T.J. Warren, who had 16 points apiece.

Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 20 points, going just 3-for-11 from the field, but 14-for-15 from the free throw line. The four-time All-Star also tallied nine rebounds and six assists. Bam Adebayo added 18 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists for Miami.

Noteworthy

The Pacers had won four straight games over the Heat before falling in Miami on Dec. 27.

Pacers center Myles Turner needs 32 more points to reach 4,000 for his career.

Indiana forward Domantas Sabonis hit two milestones in Monday's win in Charlotte, surpassing 3,000 career points and 2,000 career rebounds.

