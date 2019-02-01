Game Preview: Pacers at Heat

Matchup

The Pacers will look to snap out of a four-game skid on Saturday night, when they make their third stop of a four-game road trip in Miami.

Indiana (32-19) has dropped all four of its games since an MRI confirmed that All-Star guard Victor Oladipo's season was done after he ruptured the quad tendon in his right knee in a win over Toronto on Jan. 23. The injury bug has continued to bite the Blue & Gold over the past week, as shooting guard Tyreke Evans has missed the last three games with lower back soreness and sharpshooter Doug McDermott sustained bruised ribs in Thursday's loss in Orlando.

Though it was another loss, the Pacers claimed to be encouraged after the 107-100 defeat to the Magic. Head coach Nate McMillan had questioned their effort after Wednesday's loss in Washington, but his team was more competitive with the Magic despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back..

The Pacers led early in the fourth quarter and trailed by just two with 2:21 remaining, but could not do quite enough down the stretch to grind out a win. It didn't help they had an uncharacteristically poor shooting night, making just four 3-pointers on 19 attempts.

"I like the way we fought tonight," McMillan said after the game. "As I told our guys, we come with that energy, that scrap, we're going to win games."

The Heat are 24-25 on the season, but currently have a half-game over Charlotte for first place in the Southeast Division and would be the seventh seed in the playoffs if the season ended today. Miami will be on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday, as it is scheduled to host the Thunder on Friday night.

In all likelihood, Saturday's game will be the final time the Pacers square off with Dwyane Wade. The 12-time All-Star has announced he will retire at the end of the season. The Pacers and Heat met four times in the playoffs during Wade's career, including three straight series from 2012-14 (the last two meetings coming in the Eastern Conference Finals). All four of those series went at least six games.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Cory Joseph, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Heat: PG - Justise Winslow, SG - Josh Richardson, SF - Wayne Ellington, PF - James Johnson, C - Hassan Whiteside

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyreke Evans - questionable (lower back soreness), Cory Joseph - questionable (left groin strain), Doug McDermott - doubtful (rib injury), Victor Oladipo - out (ruptured quad tendon in right knee)

Heat: TBD

Last Meeting

November 16, 2018: Indiana grinded out a 99-91 win over the Heat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, thanks in large part to Tyreke Evans, who led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points. Evans went 5-for-7 from 3-point range and pulled down a season-best 10 rebounds for his first double-double in a Pacers uniform.

The Philadelphia native, Indiana's marquee free agent signing over the offseason, said he had a conversation with McMillan prior to the game where he encouraged him to get back to his roots.

"He just told me to play like I'm in Philly, just be aggressive," Evans said. "That's what I did. I wasn't thinking, second-guessing. Just taking my shots and taking what the defense gives me."

Fellow reserve Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season as the Pacers knocked off Miami for the second time in a week.

Josh Richardson led all scorers with 28 points in the loss, going 7-for-10 from beyond the arc. Hassan Whiteside added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Miami.

Noteworthy

With a win on Saturday, the Pacers would sweep the season series with the Heat for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Indiana is 19-37 all time in regular season games in Miami, but has won its last two visits to AmericanAirlines Arena.

Pacers center Myles Turner is two blocks away from reaching 500 in his career.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana/NBA TV - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter)

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)