Game Preview: Pacers vs Heat

Matchup

After a four-day layoff between games, the Pacers return to action at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday as they square off with the Miami Heat in their first Hickory Night of the season.

The unusually large gap in the schedule has allowed the Blue & Gold to lock in on some of the issues that have hampered them during their last four games, in which they've gone 1-3.

"Some of the slippage that we've seen, we've been able to work on that," said Pacers head coach Nate McMillan during Tuesday's practice. "We haven't had a lot of opportunities because we've had so many games."

During the three defeats, the Pacers (8-6) averaged just 97 points per game, struggling to generate enough points to come out on top.

But on Friday, the Pacers will get another shot at the Heat, who Indiana vanquished during a road victory this past Friday — sealing the win with a 12-0 run to end the game.

The Heat (5-8) have hit a rough patch of late, suffering three straight losses, all of which came at home.

During their three losses, defense has been a concern for Miami, as the Heat have now allowed 110 points or more in all three of the defeats.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Heat: PG - Goran Dragic, SG - Josh Richardson, SF - Rodney McGruder, SF - Justise Winslow, C - Hassan Whiteside

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Heat: James Johnson - out (sports hernia surgery), Dwyane Wade - TBD (personal reasons), Dion Waiters - out (left ankle surgery)

Last Meeting

Nov. 9, 2018: The Pacers battled their way to a tough 110-102 road win against the Miami Heat on Friday night. Despite continued woes at the free-throw line and losing Thad Young to ejection late in the second quarter, the Pacers made enough plays in the fourth quarter to win their fourth road game in a row.

Miami led 102-98 with 1:38 to play, but the Pacers took over from there.

The score was 102-100 with under a minute to play, and Bojan Bogdanovic drilled a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a one-point lead. After a defensive stop, Victor Oladipo knocked down a jump shot to give Indiana a 105-102 advantage with 32 seconds left.

Following a Miami turnover, the Heat sent the Pacers to the free-throw line, and though they struggled mightily from the charity stripe on the night (17-of-29, 58.6 percent), Darren Collison made a pair the team had to have to put Indiana up five.

After another Heat turnover, Victor Oladipo sealed the game with a three-point play, and in all, the Pacers ended the game with a 12-0 run to leave Miami with a victory.

Noteworthy

Friday's game will be the Heat's only visit to Indianapolis during the regular season.

The Pacers lead the all-time series 64-47, with a 45-10 edge in Indiana.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Heat guard Dwyane Wade were both coached in college by current Georgia head coach Tom Crean.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/AM 1070 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Bobby "Slick" Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

