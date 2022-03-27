Game Preview: Pacers vs Hawks

Matchup

With seven games left in the regular season, Indiana (25-50) is nearly at the finish line. Over the past two games, the squad has dealt with several injuries and the absence of head coach Rick Carlisle. After Saturday's game against the Raptors, the Blue & Gold can now add an electrical fire to that list.

Hopefully, a two-game homestand can right the ship for Indiana. The squad will host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Atlanta has alternated wins and losses ever since a 122-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 14. When Atlanta faces Indiana, they will be coming off a 121-110 win against the Golden State Warriors. Perhaps a favorable coincidence is what Indiana needs to turn things around.

However, it would not be a lie to say it will be an uphill battle for the Blue & Gold. At least eight Indiana players could show up on the injury report again, and Carlisle is still taking care of a personal issue. Additionally, Atlanta has had two days to prepare for this battle.

Young appears to be playing at an all-time high this season. The guard has missed just six games this year and has recorded single digits in only one game this season. He dropped 45 points against the New York Knicks on March 22 and another 33 against the Warriors. His penchant for getting to the free-throw line (7.2 attempts per game) will force Indiana to play cleaner defense. The Blue & Gold average the eighth-most fouls per game in the NBA (20.2).

Yet, the Hawks are not perfect by any stretch. Atlanta has the fifth-worst defensive rating in the NBA (113.8 points per 100 possessions), indicating that Indiana's scorers could be in for a big night. In particular, forwards Oshae Brissett and Terry Taylor could have productive nights in the paint, as Atlanta ranks 20th in the NBA in points in the paint allowed (48.2). Should Goga Bitadze return, the potential to have a big scoring night is there as well.

Furthermore, with Malcolm Brogdon's availability in question, the Blue & Gold could see a decent scoring night from Tyrese Haliburton. Although he had 12 assists, Haliburton scored just seven points on seven attempts against Toronto. Perhaps Atlanta's struggling defense can provide the young guard with a few more open looks when the two teams tussle.

Projected Starters



Tyrese Haliburton

Buddy Hield

Justin Anderson

Oshae Brissett

Jalen Smith



Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De'Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Buddy Hield, SF - Justin Anderson, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Jalen Smith

Hawks: PG - Trae Young, SG - Kevin Huerter, SF - De'Andre Hunter, PF - Danilo Gallinari, C - Clint Capela

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (return to competition reconditioning), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (headache), Duane Washington Jr. - questionable (bruised right hip), Chris Duarte - out (sore left toe), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Hawks: TBA

Last Meeting

March 13, 2021: Playing with just eight healthy players and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Blue & Gold could have thrown in the towel against the Hawks after halftime. The squad surrendered 33 first-half points to Trae Young and trailed by 18 when the teams headed to the locker room.

However, the shorthanded Pacers fought back in the second half, climbing back to within two points of the lead. They even had a chance to take the lead in the final minute. But unfortunately, Indiana could not get a shot to fall. The Hawks escaped with a 131-128 win at State Farm Arena.

Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield led the way for Indiana, tallying 25 points each. Haliburton led the comeback in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 in the frame. He gave Indiana one final chance after hitting a pair of free throws with 5.1 seconds left. But a defensive miscue on the following inbound left De'Andre Hunter wide-open for an easy dunk to seal the deal.

Duane Washington Jr. also stepped up, scoring 22 points in 34:02 of action off the bench. The rookie finished 4-of-9 from deep. Additionally, Jalen Smith (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Isaiah Jackson (12 points, 15 rebounds) finished with double-doubles.

"It shows how hard we wanted to win, how hard everyone was playing," Oshae Brissett (15 points, three 3-pointers) said of Indiana's fight to the final buzzer. "Back-to-back, eight guys, we could have easily said that and just rolled over. But everyone wanted to come in here and play their best.”

Noteworthy

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20 points per game over three contests against the Hawks this season (one with Sacramento).

The Hawks are 8-15 in road games against Eastern Conference opponents this season (2-6 versus the Central Division).

Atlanta is looking to sweep the season series for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









