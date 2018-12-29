Game Preview: Pacers vs Hawks

Matchup

The Pacers (24-12) will look to close out 2018 on positive note on Monday afternoon when they host the Atlanta Hawks (10-24) for New Year's Eve.

Indiana has won four straight and 11 of its last 13 contests behind a balanced offensive attack. The Pacers have had seven or more players score in double figures in nine different games this season, including each of their past three wins.

In Friday's 125-88 shellacking of Detroit, the Pacers' seven players in double figures didn't include All-Star guard Victor Oladipo. Oladipo had just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting, but was still able to make an impact setting up his teammates dishing out seven assists.

The Blue & Gold have to be encouraged by their offensive balance right now. They were overly reliant Oladipo to do the heavy lifting last season, but that hasn't been the case this year. On Friday, for instance, Indiana had 68 points in the paint, 53 bench points, and 30 points off of turnovers.

Indiana has already beaten the lowly Hawks twice this season, including last Wednesday in Atlanta.

The Pacers have handled their business this season against the teams they should beat, but they have not been particularly challenged by the schedule in December. Just three of their 11 wins this month have come against teams with a winning record, but the schedule gets more difficult in 2019, putting an adding importance on picking up another win against the Hawks.

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Hawks: PG - Trae Young, SG - Kent Bazemore, SF - Kevin Huerter, PF - John Collins, C - Dewayne Dedmon

Injury Report

Pacers: None

Hawks: Alex Len - out (back strain), Miles Plumlee - out (left knee pain), Taurean Prince - out (left ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

December 26, 2018: Eight players scored in double figures for the Pacers in a 129-121 win in Atlanta. Thaddeus Young led the Blue & Gold with 21 points in the win on 9-of-12 shooting, while Domantas Sabonis added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Tyreke Evans, back in the lineup after missing the previous two games with a bruised right knee, added 19 points and five assists, going 7-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range. It was Evans' first game scoring in double figures since Dec. 10.

"It felt good just to be back out there with my team," Evans said. "I just wanted to help and I was out there playing the way that I wanted to play and it just felt good tonight."

Hawks guard Kent Bazemore tied his career high with 32 points in the loss, going 14-for-25 from the field and 4-for-9 from 3-point range.

Noteworthy

With a victory on Monday, the Pacers would win the season series against Atlanta for the third straight season. Indiana is already 2-0 against the Hawks on the year. The two teams will meet once more in Atlanta on April 10.

The Pacers have won three straight and seven of their last eight meetings with the Hawks.

Atlanta's roster features two former Pacers players: Miles Plumlee (2012-13) and Alex Poythress (2017-18).

Tyreke Evans needs 24 points on Monday to reach 9,000 for his career.

Tickets

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.