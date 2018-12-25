Game Preview: Pacers at Hawks

Matchup

Pacers forward Myles Turner is having a special month.

The fourth-year pro has played 12 games in December and is averaging 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and an eye-popping 3.4 blocks per game.

His inspired stretch of play has helped power the Pacers (22-12) to 9-3 record in December, as Indiana looks to make it a double-digit win month on Wednesday night on the road in Atlanta.

The Hawks (9-23), who have had no shortage of struggles this season, have been hot of late, winning a season-best three straight games.

Atlanta has been paced by second-year forward John Collins, who is leading the team with 18.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game since returning from injury on November 17.

During their three game winning streak, Atlanta has averaged 110 points per game, but on Wednesday night at the State Farm Arena, they'll have to contend with the Pacers' elite defense, which has been limiting teams to a league-best 101.9 points per 100 possessions.

That defense has been anchored by the stifling play of Turner, who now leads the NBA with 2.9 blocks per game.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Victor Oladipo

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Trae Young

Kent Bazemore

Kevin Huerter

Dewayne Dedmon

Alex Len

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Hawks: PG - Trae Young, SG - Kent Bazemore, SF - Kevin Huerter, F - Dewayne Dedmon, C - Alex Len

Injury Report

Pacers: Tyreke Evans - questionable (bruised right knee)

Hawks: John Collins - out (left ankle sprain), Miles Plumlee - out (left knee pain), Taurean Prince - out (left ankle sprain), Omari Spellman - out (right hip soreness)

Last Meeting

November 17, 2018: On a night in which the Pacers lost Victor Oladipo to injury and trailed by as many as 14 points, Indiana needed all the help it could get.

That help arrived in the form of an overpowering 24-6 third-quarter run, giving the Pacers a lead that they did not surrender for the remainder of the night, beating the Hawks 97-89 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

With Oladipo — who only played four minutes before exiting with a sore right knee — out of the game, Indiana turned to an unlikely source of offense, Aaron Holiday, who finished with 12 points in his most meaningful action as a rookie.

Aside from Holiday, the Pacers were also aided by Bojan Bogdanovic, who wrapped up his night with a game-best 22 points.

For Atlanta, veteran guard Jeremy Lin led the way, scoring 16 points and passing out four assists.

Noteworthy

The Hawks lead the all-time series, 101-87.

Hawks forward Alex Poythress was with the Pacers last season (2017-18) and played on the Pacers' Summer League team.

The Pacers have won six of the last seven meetings with the Hawks.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Dec. 28 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)