Game Preview: Pacers at Grizzlies

Matchup

The Pacers (25-48) have little time to lament their heart-breaking loss to the Sacramento Kings. The squad must board a plane and head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies (50-23) in their final back-to-back set of the season.

After sweeping the series during the 2020-21 season, the Blue & Gold are looking to avoid a season sweep by Memphis. Revenge will certainly be on their minds as the Grizzlies waltzed into Gainbridge Fieldhouse less than 10 days ago and cruised to a 135-102 victory.

Once again, Memphis will be facing the Pacers without their electrifying point guard, Ja Morant (27.6 points, 6.7 assists per game). The All-Star guard has missed two of the past three games while nursing a sore right knee. However, the Grizzlies still have plenty of scorers that could give Indiana's defense troubles. For instance, the Morant-less Grizzlies toppled Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, 132-120, on Wednesday night.

Seven-year NBA veteran Tyus Jones leads a cast of solid starters for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks (17.7 points per game), Desmond Bane (17.0 points), and Jaren Jackson Jr. (16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds) are not afraid to split the scoring duties among themselves. The trio shoots over 40 percent from 3-point range, making defensive rotations tough on opposing players.

Then, there is Steven Adams, the 6-11, 265-pound tank that resides in the paint. Known for his work on the glass, the big man averages 9.9 rebounds per game. Against the Nets, he snagged 11 boards — five on the offensive side. Currently, Adams leads the league in offensive rebounds per game (4.6) and total offensive rebounds (324).

Thankfully, Goga Bitadze has been remarkable lately and is undoubtedly ready to battle Adams. Against the Kings, Bitadze tallied 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, hauled in nine rebounds, and notched a block. His streak of consecutive double-figure games has reached six, and he has recorded 20 points or more in two of the last three.

Although the Pacers have a tough battle ahead of them, Rick Carlisle has the squad playing with chemistry. Anything could happen Thursday night at FedEx Forum.

Projected Starters



Tyrese Haliburton

Malcolm Brogdon

Buddy Hield

Oshae Brissett

Goga Bitadze



Tyus Jones

Desmond Bane

Dillon Brooks

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steven Adams

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Malcolm Brogdon, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Goga Bitadze

s: PG - Tyus Jones, SG - Desmond Bane, SF - Dillon Brooks, PF - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Injury Report

Pacers: Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left toe), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (headache), Jalen Smith - questionable (illness), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Grizzlies: Ja Morant - out (sore right knee), Killian Tillie - out (sore left knee)

Last Meeting

March 15, 2022: The Pacers had a tough outing against the Memphis Grizzlies just over a week ago at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The visitors used a 42-point second quarter to break the game open and never look back. Memphis led by as many as 43 before securing a 135-102 victory in the first matchup since the preseason.

Indiana battled in the first quarter and even took the lead on a Jalen Smith jumper at the 8:43 mark. However, it was short-lived. Thirteen seconds later, Tyus Jones started a 10-1 Memphis run that helped the Grizzlies take a 32-25 lead into the second quarter.

The Grizzlies took it a step further in the following stanza. The squad scored on its first 10 possessions — including eight points by Brandon Clarke and a pair of threes from Desmond Bane. The run stretched Memphis’ lead to 54-38.

From there, the Pacers had issues stopping the squad, as the deficit only grew. Indiana trailed 74-49 at halftime and 104-70 at the end of the third quarter. It was a night to forget for Pacers fans.

Five Pacers finished in double figures — three from the bench. Smith led the way with a team-high 15 points, while Terry Taylor and Buddy Hield added 14 apiece. Tyrese Haliburton added eight assists to lead Indiana in the dish department.

Noteworthy

Memphis is 15-2 this season when Ja Morant does not play.

Grizzlies guard John Konchar played college basketball for Purdue-Fort Wayne. He has appeared in 62 games for Memphis.

Indiana has won its last two road games against Memphis, with its last loss coming in 2019.

Tickets

After a two-game road trip, the Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









