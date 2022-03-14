Game Preview: Pacers vs Grizzlies

Matchup

The Pacers (23-46) are back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, where they will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (47-22). Memphis is the only team the Pacers have yet to face this season.

All eyes were expected be on the point guards on Tuesday as rising star Tyrese Haliburton matches up with Morant, the 22-year-old phenom who has taken the league by storm in his third NBA season. But Memphis announced Monday that Morant is doubtful for Tuesday's game due to a sore back.

Haliburton has thrived in his first month in Indiana. Since joining the Pacers via trade, the second-year guard has averaged 19.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals over his first 13 games as a Pacer, shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 44 percent from 3-point range. Haliburton has recorded six double-doubles, including three in his last four games.

Morant is the runaway favorite for the NBA's Most Improved Player award and a legitimate candidate in the MVP conversation. Morant has made a clear leap this season, increasing his scoring average from 19.1 points per game in 2020-21 to 27.5 this season (seventh in the NBA as of Monday morning). He has been more efficient as well, increasing his field goal percentage from .449 to .493.

After leading the ninth-place Grizzlies into the playoffs out of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament last season, Morant has helped position the Grizzlies as a legitimate title contender this season. Memphis currently has the second-best record in the league. The Grizzlies have the league's fifth-best offense, scoring 113.5 points per 100 possessions, and the eighth-best defense, allowing just 109 points per 100 possessions.

The Grizzlies may be without Morant on Tuesday, but they've played well without their All-Star. Memphis is 12-2 on the season when Morant sits, including a 10-2 record when he missed a 12-game span from Nov. 28 - Dec. 19.

Pacers: PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Buddy Hield, SF - Oshae Brissett, PF - Terry Taylor, C - Isaiah Jackson

Grizzlies: PG - Ja Morant, SG - Desmond Bane, SF - Dillon Brooks, PF - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (concussion), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left toe), Lance Stephenson - questionable (sprained left ankle), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Grizzlies: Ja Morant - doubtful (sore back), Santi Aldama - out (G League assignment)

Last Meeting

April 11, 2021: The Pacers withstood a late push from the Grizzlies to hold on for a 132-125 win in Memphis. Caris LeVert scored 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting to lead Indiana to victory.

Malcolm Brogdon added 29 points while going 5-for-9 from 3-point range to go along with nine rebounds and 11 assists. Domantas Sabonis also narrowly missed out on a triple-double, tallying 18 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists.

Jonas Valanciunas had 34 points on 16-of-25 shooting and 22 rebounds for the Grizzles in the loss. Ja Morant added 23 points and six assists while going 8-for-15 from the field and 7-for-11 from the free throw line.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won four straight overall and their last five home games against the Grizzlies. Memphis' last win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was on Oct. 29, 2015.

Tyrese Haliburton and Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane won the Clorox Clutch Challenge together and were also teammates on Team Payton in the Rising Stars game at 2022 All-Star Weekend.

The Grizzlies roster features three players that attended high school or college in Indiana. Bane went to Seton Catholic High School, Jaren Jackson Jr. went to Park Tudor and La Lumiere School, and John Konchar attended Purdue Fort Wayne.

