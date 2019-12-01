Game Preview: Pacers at Grizzlies











Matchup

The Pacers saw their five-game win streak come to an end on Saturday in Philadelphia. Now Indiana (12-7) will look to start a new win streak on Monday night in Memphis against Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies (5-13).

The Pacers have had two straight games that came down to the wire. The Blue & Gold were able to make key plays down the stretch in Friday's overtime victory over Atlanta at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but that wasn't the case in their 119-116 loss in Philadelphia on the second night of a back-to-back.

Indiana had a one-point lead with under 20 seconds to play against the Sixers, but committed three turnovers in the final 14 seconds to give the game away.

On paper at least, Saturday's game was the toughest in what will be a five-game road trip for the Pacers. Philadelphia is 13-6, but all of the Pacers' remaining four opponents are six or more games under .500.

That includes the rebuilding Grizzlies, who have a promising young core but are still a couple years away from serious playoff contention.

Rookie point guard Ja Morant has led Memphis' offensive attack, averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 assists over his first 17 games while establishing himself as the early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. But Morant is now sidelined with back soreness and will not play on Monday.

With Morant out, the Pacers will turn their focus to the Grizzlies' frontcourt duo of Jackson and Jonas Valanciunas. Indiana native Jackson is averaging 15.1 points and shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range, while Valanciunas is third on the Grizzlies in scoring (13.6 points per game) and first in rebounding (9.8 boards per contest).

The Grizzlies will be on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday night. They play a matinee game in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon before returning to Memphis to host the Pacers.

Projected Starters



Malcolm Brogdon

Jeremy Lamb

T.J. Warren

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner



Tyus Jones

Dillon Brooks

Jae Crowder

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jonas Valanciunas

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Grizzlies: PG - Tyus Jones, SG - Dillon Brooks, SF - Jae Crowder, PF - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Jonas Valanciunas

Injury Report

Pacers: JaKarr Sampson - questionable (sore back), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab), Edmond Sumner - out (right hand fracture)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke - questionable (left hip soreness), Kyle Anderson - out (right heel soreness), Ja Morant - out (back soreness), Andre Iguodala - not with team

Last Meeting

November 25, 2019: T.J Warren scored 26 points, Jeremy Lamb added 19, and Domantas Sabonis notched his 11th double-double of the season (13 points, 13 boards) as Indiana earned a 126-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"I think we were feeding off each other on the court and we were also feeding off the bench," Lamb said. "The bench was very loud and our crowd was amazing."

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 28 points, going 10-for-15 from the field and 6-for-8 from 3-point range. Ja Morant added 19 points and 10 assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are 29-18 all time against the Grizzlies, but just 5-13 on the road.

Pacers guard/forward Justin Holiday finished last season with Memphis, averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over 44 games with the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill was drafted by the Pacers with the 23rd pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and spent three seasons in Indiana.

