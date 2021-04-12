Game Preview: Pacers vs Clippers

Matchup

Riding high on a three-game win streak, the Pacers (25-27) face a stiff test on Tuesday night when they host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (37-18).

Indiana never trailed in Sunday night's 132-125 win in Memphis. The victory over the Grizzlies featured the best performance yet from Indiana's new backcourt pairing of Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon, who combined for 63 points. LeVert scored 34 points (his most in a Pacers uniform) on 14-of-20 shooting, while Brogdon nearly tallied a triple-double with 29 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists.

Indiana's new two-headed monster now prepares for a showdown with the Clippers and George. The Clippers have won five straight and 11 of their past 13 entering Tuesday, with their All-Star forward playing very well over that stretch.

George has topped 30 points in each of his past three games heading into Tuesday's contest against his former team, including a 32-point, nine-assist performance in a win over Detroit on Sunday. He was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

George will be the Clippers' go-to option on Tuesday as fellow All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard sits with a sore right foot. Leonard is averaging a team-best 26 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from 3-point range, and 87.8 percent from the free throw line. He also ranks third on the Clippers in rebounding (6.6 per game), second in assists (5.0), and first in steals (1.7).

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Caris LeVert, SF - Edmond Sumner, PF - Justin Holiday, C - Domantas Sabonis

Clippers: PG - Reggie Jackson, SG - Luke Kennard, SF - Paul George, PF - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Ivica Zubac

Injury Report

Pacers: Myles Turner - out (right ankle sprain), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Clippers: Patrick Beverley - out (left hand fourth metacarpal fracture), Serge Ibaka - out (lower back tightness), Kawhi Leonard - out (sore right foot)

Last Meeting

Jan. 17, 2021: The Clippers outscored Indiana 39-20 in the third quarter to pull away for a 129-96 win in Los Angeles.

The Pacers had rallied from an early 18-point deficit to climb within two with 10:13 remaining in the third quarter, but Kawhi Leonard tallied 11 points and five assists in the third quarter as the Clippers broke off a 34-11 run. Six different Clippers combined to make eight 3-pointers in the frame.

"All of them were hitting," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "We were putting a lot of attention on Leonard and (Paul) George, and they had other guys step up and make shots, which made it a little more difficult for us."

Doug McDermott scored a season-high 23 points, while Domantas Sabonis added 17 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists in the loss.

George, Luke Kennard, and Marcus Morris each scored 20 points to share high-scoring honors for the Clippers. Leonard added 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

Noteworthy

The Clippers have won three straight games against Indiana.

Los Angeles' 110-99 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2019 snapped a three-game skid in Indiana.

The Pacers are just 2-9 in their last 11 home games, though their two wins have come over their last five contests at The Fieldhouse.

