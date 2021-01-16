Game Preview: Pacers at Clippers

Matchup

The Pacers (8-4) will wrap up their Western Conference road trip on Sunday night in Los Angeles against their old friend Paul George and the Clippers (9-4).

Indiana was supposed to be on the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday, but Saturday's game at Phoenix was postponed earlier this week due to contact tracing within the Suns. As a result, the Pacers stayed in Portland after their 111-87 win on Thursday, then flew to Los Angeles on Friday and held a rare practice on Saturday.

The Pacers are coming off a pair of impressive wins at Golden State and Portland and could complete a winning road trip with a victory over the Clippers. The Blue & Gold's defense has been excellent over the past two games, holding the Warriors to 95 points and then limiting the Trail Blazers to 87, the two lowest-scoring games by Pacers opponents this season. Indiana limited Golden State to 38.6 percent shooting, then held Portland to 36.8 percent.

The Pacers' defense faces another stiff test on Sunday against the Clippers' two-headed monster of George and Kawhi Leonard. The duo is combining to average over 50 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, and three steals per game so far this season.

George, in particular, is off to a torrid start. The former Pacers star is shooting a blistering 51.5 percent from 3-point range over his first 12 games even while hoisting over eight threes per game. George has made four or more 3-pointers in 10 of 12 games this season and has topped 20 points in eight straight contests.

Projected Starters



Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Edmond Sumner, SF - Justin Holiday, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Clippers: PG - Patrick Beverley, SG - Paul George, SF - Kawhi Leonard, PF - Nicolas Batum, C - Serge Ibakac

Injury Report

Pacers: Goga Bitadze - doubtful(right ankle sprain, Brian Bowen II - doubtful (partial groin tear), Jalen Lecque - doubtful (left ankle sprain), Jeremy Lamb - out (left knee rehabilation), Caris LeVert - out (not with team), T.J. Warren - out (left foot stress fracture)

Clippers: Lou Williams - out (left hip discomfort)

Last Meeting

Dec. 9, 2019: Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest a sore knee, but Paul George hit 7-of-16 3-pointers and 9-of-11 free throws on his way to 36 points, nine rebounds, and five assists to lead the Clippers to a 110-99 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 20 points in the loss, while Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and a career-high 22 rebounds. It was Indiana's first game back home after a five-game road trip.

"I didn't think we were tired today, I just think we were low energy," Brogdon said.

Doug McDermott finished with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench, going 5-for-8 from 3-point range. T.J. Warren and Jeremy Lamb had 12 points each in the loss.

Montrezl Harrell tallied 26 points off the bench on 12-of-22 shooting and eight rebounds for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac added 13 points and eight rebounds and Patrick Beverley finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

Noteworthy

The Clippers have won their last two games against Indiana.

If Domantas Sabonis records a double-double on Sunday, it would extend his streak to 13 straight games with a double-double to open the season. That would tie his own franchise record for consecutive double-doubles, a feat he originally accomplished from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17, 2019.

Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb and Clippers forward Nicolas Batum were teammates in Charlotte from 2015-19.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









