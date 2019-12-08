Game Preview: Pacers vs Clippers











Matchup

After a successful five-game road trip, the Pacers (15-8) return to Indianapolis for a challenging two-game homestand, which begins on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers (16-7).

Indiana ended its road trip with a winning record after holding off the Knicks in a 104-103 win on Saturday night in New York. Aside from a comfortable win in Memphis, every game on the road trip came down to the final minutes. The Pacers went 2-2 in those close games, collecting wins in Oklahoma City in New York, but falling in Philadelphia and Detroit.

While they are back in the friendly confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the competition does not get any easier this week for the Blue & Gold. The Clippers, a trendy preseason pick to win the NBA championship, visit on Monday and the resurgent Celtics, who are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference, follow on Wednesday.

The Clippers made the biggest offseason splash of any team this summer, pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Thunder to acquire former Pacer Paul George and then convincing reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Clippers rather than return to Toronto.

With two of the league's best two-way players on board, the Clippers became instant favorites to contend for the Western Conference crown. They got off to a somewhat slow start, opening the year 7-5 with George missing the first 11 games as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. But the Clippers have been impressive since, winning nine of their last 11 entering Sunday's game at Washington.

Los Angeles has a potent offensive attack, as the Clippers are the only team in the NBA with three players averaging over 20 points per game. Leonard leads the way at 24.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, George is averaging 22.7 points, 6.2 boards, and 3.3 assists, and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams is averaging 20.7 points and 6.2 assists off the bench.

Pacers: PG - Aaron Holiday, SG - Jeremy Lamb, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Clippers: PG - Patrick Beverley, SG - Paul George, SF - Kawhi Leonard, PF - Maurice Harkless, C - Ivica Zubac

Injury Report

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right hand), JaKarr Sampson - questionable (sore lower back), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery rehab)

Clippers: JaMychal Green - questionable (tailbone contusion), Rodney McGruder - out (right hamstring strain), Landry Shamet - out (high left ankle sprain)

Last Meeting

March 19, 2019: The Pacers committed 20 turnovers in a 115-109 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on the second night of a back-to-back.

"I thought the effort was their but the sharpness was not," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "You can't have 20 turnovers this time a year and expect to win a game."

Tyreke Evans led Indiana with 19 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists off the bench. Bojan Bogdanovic also scored 19, while Doug McDermott added 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

Danilo Gallinari led all scorers with 24 points. Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Clippers.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won three straight home games against the Clippers, who have not won at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since Jan. 26, 2016.

Monday's game will feature all three finalists for the 2018-19 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. Williams won the award, beating out his teammate Montrezl Harrell and Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis.

Monday's matchup features two of the five winningest active NBA coaches. Clippers coach Doc Rivers has 910 career victories, second among active coaches and 13th on the all-time list, while Pacers coach Nate McMillan's 631 wins rank fifth among active coaches and 24th all time.

Tickets

After a five-game road trip, the Pacers will return home to host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday, Dec. 9 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Slick Leonard (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.