Game Preview: Pacers at Clippers

Last Updated: March 19 at 11:14 AM ET

Matchup

The Pacers' road trip continues as Indiana searches for its first victory of the four-game Western Conference swing.

After losses to Denver and Portland to begin their trip, the Pacers wrap up the second night of a back-to-back in Los Angeles as they take on the red-hot Clippers (41-30).

The Pacers (44-27) were in both of their previous contests, but suffered a game-winning basket from Paul Millsap in Denver, and trailed by as little as five points in the fourth quarter against Portland before the Trail Blazers closed it out.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Track the Pacers' Playoff Push »

In Portland, center Myles Turner contributed one of his best games as a pro, wrapping up his night with 28 points and 10 rebounds. The performance marked the third time in Turner's career that he's recorded a game with 28 or more points and 10 or more rebounds.

Now the Pacers face a Clippers team that has recovered from an active trade deadline and has won seven of their last eight games, including a game-winner from Lou Williams at the buzzer against the Nets on Sunday.

Williams is the focal point of the Clippers' offense, as both he and Montrezl Harrel come off the bench to make up one of the best reserve tandems in the NBA.

Harrel, who is averaging 16.4 points and 6.7 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game, is in a battle with Domantas Sabonis (14.2 pts, 9.1 reb, 24.7 min) for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Indiana has managed to win its last five games against the Clippers and enters the game needing just one victory to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Wesley Matthews

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Landry Shamet

Patrick Beverley

Danilo Gallinari

Ivica Zubac

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Wesley Matthews, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Clippers: PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG - Landry Shamet, SF - Patrick Beverley, PF - Danilo Gallinari, C - Ivica Zubac

Injury Report

Pacers: Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Clippers: Luc Mbah a Moute - out (sore left knee)

Last Meeting

February 7, 2018: The Pacers continued a winning streak, blowing out the Clippers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with a 116-92 victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic led all scorers with 29 points in the victory, going 12-for-19 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range while also pulling down six rebounds.

"He's certainly a main option for us," head coach Nate McMillan said of Bogdanovic. "He's been that all season long. He's being aggressive and we're going to need him to continue to play and create opportunities for us, but it's been a team effort."

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and four rebounds. Danilo Gallinari added 12 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Noteworthy

The Pacers lead the all-time series with the Clippers 56-32 and have won five straight against the Clips.

Pacers guard Darren Collison appeared in 80 games for the Clippers in 2013-14, averaging 11.4 points and 3.7 assists.

Thaddeus Young and Clippers guard Lou Williams were teammates on the 76ers from 2007-2012.

Tickets

After a four-game road trip, the Pacers will return home to host Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday, March 24 at 5:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

NBATV (FOX Sports Prime Ticket): Ralph Lawler (play-by-play), Michael Smith (analyst)

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)