Game Preview: Pacers vs Clippers

After opening their five-game homestand in historically dominant fashion, the Pacers (35-19) will look to keep the momentum rolling on Thursday night, when they welcome the Los Angeles Clippers (30-25) to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana routed LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday night, rolling to a 136-94 victory. It was the Pacers' largest margin of victory ever against the Lakers and the biggest margin of defeat in James' Hall of Fame career.

How good were the Pacers on Tuesday? They set season highs in numerous categories, including points (136), margin of victory (42), assists (37), bench points (66), and 3-pointers made (19).

One of the most encouraging developments in the victory was the offensive breakout of young guards Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner. Both players moved into the rotation when Victor Oladipo went down with a ruptured quad tendon, but had struggled with their shots in recent weeks. Rookie guard Holiday had gone 12-for-41 from the field (29.3 percent) over the last six games. Two-way wing Sumner was just 1-for-14 from 3-point range in the NBA this season despite shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc in the G League.

But both bounced back against the Lakers, each tallying 17 points and going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. It was a career night for Sumner, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter alone and went 7-for-9 from the field. Holiday went 7-for-10 in the second-highest scoring game of his young career.

The Pacers have picked up wins in their past two games over two teams (the Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans) mired in trade rumors ahead of Thursday's 3:00 PM NBA trade deadline. On Thursday night, they will face a Clippers team that just pulled off a blockbuster deal.

Los Angeles' other basketball franchise agreed to a trade on Wednesday, sending away leading scorer Tobias Harris (who will be a free agent this summer) and two other players to Philadelphia in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, and four future draft picks (including two in the first round).

The Clippers are currently in playoff position in the Western Conference, in eighth place and just three games out of fourth, but this move was made with an eye to the future. Rather than risk losing Harris for nothing this summer, the Clips got an impressive haul for a pending free agent, essentially acquiring three first-round picks if you count Shamet, who was the 26th overall selection in last year's NBA Draft.

Projected Starters



Darren Collison

Tyreke Evans

Bojan Bogdanovic

Thaddeus Young

Myles Turner



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Patrick Beverley

Avery Bradley

Montrezl Harrell

Marcin Gortat

Pacers: PG - Darren Collison, SG - Tyreke Evans, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Thaddeus Young, C - Myles Turner

Clippers: PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG - Patrick Beverley, SF - Avery Bradley, PF - Montrezl Harrell, C - Marcin Gortat

Injury Report

Pacers: Ike Anigbogu - out (sore left knee), Doug McDermott - out (rib injury), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee surgery)

Clippers: Danilo Gallinari - out (low back spasms), Luc Mbah a Moute - out (sore left knee)

Last Meeting

April 1, 2018: Victor Oladipo was brilliant, racking up a game-high 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting, a season-high 12 assists, and five steals to lead the Pacers to a 111-104 win in Los Angeles.

"Tonight, when he had single coverage, he tried to take advantage of that," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "They started to double-team him, which he's seen a lot lately here in the season, and he gave up the ball. He gave up the ball and he trusted his teammates."

Four other Pacers players joined Oladipo in double figures in the victory. Myles Turner went 9-for-15 from the field on his way to 24 points and eight rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points, Darren Collison scored 14, and Cory Joseph chipped in 10 off the bench.

Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting and dished out seven assists. Lou Williams added 20 points, Montrezl Harrell scored 19, and Austin Rivers finished with 18 points and seven assists.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won four straight games against the Clippers, sweeping the season series each of the past two seasons.

Clippers guard Avery Bradley attended the University of Texas from 2009-10, while Pacers guard Cory Joseph played for the Longhorns the following season.

Sharpshooter Doug McDermott has missed the last two games for the Pacers due to a rib injury suffered in Saturday's win in Miami.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana/NBA TV - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.

