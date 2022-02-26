Game Preview: Pacers vs Celtics

Matchup

After falling in overtime in their first game after the All-Star break, the Pacers (20-41) wrap up a two-game homestand on Sunday evening against the Celtics (36-26).

The main storyline of Friday's game against Oklahoma City was the return of Malcolm Brogdon. The 29-year-old guard took the court for his first game since Jan. 19, logging 31 minutes over the first three quarters and tallying 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting (3-of-8 from 3-point range), four rebounds, and four assists.

It was Brogdon's first game playing alongside 21-year-old Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana's new backcourt features two players capable of playing on or off the ball and they meshed well in their first game together. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was effusive in his praise of the pairing, while Brogdon said he was okay with relinquishing some point-guard responsibilities to Haliburton, which will allow him to spot up more as a shooter and provide less wear and tear on his body.

"He's great," Brogdon said of his new teammate after their first game together. "He's as unselfish as they come. Talented, great energy, plays hard on both ends. I really enjoy playing with him."

The Celtics have been arguably the NBA's hottest team over the last month. Boston was just 23-24 on Jan. 21, but reeled off wins in 11 of its next 12 games, including nine straight from Jan. 29 - Feb. 15. A one-point loss to Detroit in their final game before the All-Star Break snapped the Celtics' streak, but they won at Brooklyn in their first game after the break and exacted some revenge in Detroit on Saturday before traveling to Indiana on the second night of a back-to-back.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Tyrese Haliburton, SF - Buddy Hield, PF - Oshae Brissett, C - Isaiah Jackson

Celtics: PG - Marcus Smart, SG - Jaylen Brown, SF - Jayson Tatum, PF - Al Horford, C - Robert Williams III

Injury Report

Pacers: Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left big toe), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

Celtics: None

Last Meeting

Jan. 12, 2022: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 67 points and 11 3-pointers to lead Boston to a 119-100 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Brown had a game-high 34 points on 7-of-11 3-point shooting, while Tatum scored 33 and went 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Celtics went 7-for-10 from 3-point range in the first quarter — with Tatum going 4-for-4 — and jumped out to a 35-25 lead that they never relinquished.

"When you play a team with players like that, and they see a couple go in easily, there isn't much you can do," Pacers forward Justin Holiday said. "So I think it was the start, and not being closer (to them) on their shots to where they have to work for it."

Myles Turner had a team-high 18 points for Indiana in the loss. Domantas Sabonis added 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Caris LeVert added 16 points.

Noteworthy

The Celtics have won four straight games against Indiana, including the first two meetings between the teams this season.

Brogdon surpassed 5,000 career points in Friday's game against Oklahoma City.

The Pacers have played 35 "clutch" games — games where the score is within five points with five minutes or less remaining in regulation, the second-most in the league (the Lakers have played 36). But Indiana is just 9-26 in those games, the worst win percentage in clutch games in the NBA.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









