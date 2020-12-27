Game Preview: Pacers vs Celtics

Matchup

After two convincing wins over New York and Chicago, the Pacers face a higher level of competition in their next two games. Indiana (2-0) will host the Boston Celtics (1-1) on Sunday night in the first of two consecutive games against last year's Eastern Conference finalists.

The Pacers used two huge runs of 21-0 and 18-0 to pull away in a 125-106 victory over the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday night. Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double and Victor Oladipo added 22 points while going 5-for-5 from 3-point range in the win.

But it was the play of T.J. Warren that was perhaps the most encouraging. Warren, the Pacers' leading scorer last season, had just five points on 2-of-8 shooting in Wednesday's season opener. But he came out firing on Saturday, scoring 12 of Indiana's first 20 points and finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

"I missed training camp, I missed quite a lot of time," Warren said after the game. "So I'm just trying to get myself in shape and get back in a rhythm. Tonight was a good night to get my conditioning and everything right."

While the Pacers have opened the season against two lottery teams, the Celtics have faced arguably the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Boston pulled out a one-point win at home over Milwaukee on Wednesday thanks to a late 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum, but lost by 28 on Christmas Day in Brooklyn.

Gordon Hayward departed in free agency this offseason and All-Star guard Kemba Walker is currently sidelined, but the Celtics still have plenty of firepower. Tatum is an emerging superstar and has averaged 25 points over Boston's first two games, but fellow Jaylen Brown has been just as good, averaging 30 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over the Celtics' first two contests.

Pacers: PG - Malcolm Brogdon, SG - Victor Oladipo, SF - T.J. Warren, PF - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner

Celtics: PG - Marcus Smart, SG - Jaylen Brown, SF - Jayson Tatum, PF - Tristan Thompson, C - Daniel Theis

Injury Report

Pacers: Edmond Sumner - questionable (illness), Goga Bitadze - out (right ankle sprain), Brian Bowen II - out (partial groin tear), Jeremy Lamb - out (left knee rehabilation)

Celtics: Tacko Fall - out (right eye irritation), Romeo Langford - out (right wrist surgery), Kemba Walker - out (left knee recovery)

Last Meeting

March 10, 2020: The Pacers rallied from a 16-point deficit in less than five minutes to take a three-point lead with 2:14 remaining, but the Celtics got the last laugh. Marcus Smart hit the go-ahead shot with 49.9 seconds to play and Boston held on for a 114-111 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The loss spoiled the best game of the season for Victor Oladipo. In his 13th game back after a year-long absence, Oladipo scored 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting, going 5-for-7 from 3-point range while also tallying seven rebounds and four assists.

Domantas Sabonis narrowly missed out on tying the franchise record with his fifth triple-double of the season, finishing with a team-high 28 points, nine boards, and eight assists. T.J. Warren added 22 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 30 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals. Gordon Hayward added 27 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists for Boston, while Daniel Theis added 20 points and six boards.

Noteworthy

The Celtics have won nine of the last 13 regular season meetings with the Pacers.

The Pacers and Celtics will meet three times in the regular season. After consecutive games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Sunday and Tuesday, the two teams will meet once more in Boston on Feb. 26.

Boston's roster features former Indiana University guard Romeo Langford and former Purdue All-American Carsen Edwards.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (sideline reporter/host)









